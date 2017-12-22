A Lakeport attorney was one of 33 judges appointed statewide Friday by Gov. Jerry Brown and will serve in the Lake County Superior Court.

Jeffrey David Markham, 48, fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard C. Martin. He will receive a salary of $200,024.

Markham has been a criminal defense and personal injury lawyer since 2004 and was a deputy prosecutor in the Lake County District Attorney’s Office from 2001 to 2002. He also was an associate at the firm of Alvord and Ewing from 2003 to 2004.

Markham has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Davis and received his law degree from Empire College School of Law.

He is registered to vote without party preference.

