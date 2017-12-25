Annual Christmas dinner at Sebastopol church sees possibly record-breaking turnout

Inside the Community Church of Sebastopol’s gymnasium Sunday afternoon, a lively crowd feasted on a hot Christmas meal at a festive community gathering.

Outside, scores more waited their chance to enter.

Altogether, hundreds of people came to receive free food, toys for children, clothes and more at the event hosted by the Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise, which has been putting on similar holiday gatherings for well over a decade, organizers said. Turnout at this year’s community meal was unusually high, with such a large crowd that diners ate on folding chairs after all the tables filled up.

Bill Sauber, the club’s president, said it appeared to be the annual dinner’s biggest turnout. Typically, the club serves 500 to 700 people at the Christmas dinner, but this year’s seemed on track to possibly hit 800 to 900 diners, he estimated.

Sauber thought the devastating October wildfires that destroyed some 5,100 homes in the area may have played a role.

“It’s a combination of a continuing need for distressed folks and the fires,” he said. “We’ve had a number of phone calls about it and requests for information. It’s just gone crazy.”

The community dinner offered food free of charge to anyone who walked in the door, whether they were families or single people, homeless or sheltered, temporarily displaced by the fires or permanently housed and simply needed a place to be Christmas Day.

Those who came had plenty to fill their plates, including turkey, ham, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, salad, tamales and dessert. Around 80 volunteers helped, and the kitchen was led by a professional caterer, according to Kathy Rogers, a Rotary volunteer who served as chairperson of the event.

“The food is to die for,” Rogers said. “This is not your cafeteria(-style), bland food.”

Diners could choose clothes from racks of donated clothing, including about 70 pairs of shoes and upward of 100 sweatshirts, jackets and coats, according to Rogers.

Families also had a shot at some 20 used bicycles for children and several gift cards for grocery shopping raffled off by volunteers.

“I want everyone to go home with something they absolutely love,” Rogers said.

The meal attracted a diverse group of attendees and volunteers, many of them locals but some from outside the county. One volunteer, Rose Aslan, came with her son from the San Fernando Valley to help while visiting her father, who lives in Sebastopol.

Aslan, who is Muslim, said she believes it’s important to “serve God by serving others,” and as a child she would regularly volunteer at San Francisco soup kitchens during the holidays.

The event had another layer of significance for Aslan’s family: Her son, born on Christmas Day, was turning 4 years old at the same time.

“I want to show him that we should give back, not just take,” Aslan said. “I think we’ll make it a tradition that he receives presents but also gives back to people less fortunate than us.”

Among the hundreds of people dining in the church gymnasium was longtime Sebastopol resident Adriane Hatkoff, who said she has been attending for the last three or for years because she didn’t have family in the area and enjoyed the group atmosphere.