Rohnert Park police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Friday afternoon.

The robbery was reported about 3:15 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch on Rohnert Park Expressway near Commerce Boulevard, according to an emergency dispatcher. The suspect did not appear to wield a weapon during the holdup and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, she said.

The suspect was described as black, in his 40s, standing about 6 feet tall, with what appears to be a starfish tattooed on his neck, police said. He was wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, black beanie cap and yellow tinted cyclist sunglasses.

Police urge anyone with information on the robbery to call 707-584-2600.

