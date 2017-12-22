A forensic pathologist has concluded a heart attack caused the death of a Forestville man who was shocked six times with an electric stun gun during a clash earlier this year with Rohnert Park police, a Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesman said Friday.

The pathologist found Branch Wroth, 41, who had elevated levels of methamphetamine in his system, suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest immediately after struggling with police outside the Budget Inn May 12, Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Based on the ruling from pathologist Arnold Josselson, sheriff’s investigators have classified Wroth’s death a homicide, meaning he died at the hands of another, without implying criminal liability, Crum said.

He could not say if the pathologist found the electric jolts, the drugs or the struggle triggered the heart attack.

“Clearly, methamphetamine raises the blood pressure,” Crum said. “Then you have a struggle which also raises the blood pressure followed by a tasering. Can you say any one of those things causes a heart attack?”

A completed investigative report has been sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.

A lawyer for Wroth’s parents, who are suing the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department in federal court, said the finding is consistent with a belief that officers are responsible for Wroth’s death.

Attorney Izaak Schwaiger said the fact that investigators consider the death a homicide suggests they agree an improper use of a Taser is to blame.

“Of course it’s a heart attack,” Schwaiger said. “That’s what people die of when they get tased. The heart rate literally explodes.”

Wroth died outside the Redwood Drive hotel after police responded to an afternoon report of a man acting bizarrely. When they arrived, Wroth complained he had been poisoned by chemicals, investigators said.

A struggle ensued when the officers tried to handcuff Wroth, who had a warrant for his arrest. Wroth lost unconsciousness after one of the officers stunned him with a Taser.

It was the second high-profile stun gun incident involving a Wroth family member. In 2015, Wroth’s younger brother, Esa Wroth, settled an excessive force lawsuit against jail officials for $1.25 million. The suit came after he was shocked 23 times while being booked on drunken-driving charges.

