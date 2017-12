Monday is Christmas Day, a holiday on which all federal, state, county and local offices are closed.

Here’s what else is closed or modified because of the holiday in Sonoma County:

CLOSED

Sonoma County Library (regular hours Tuesday)

Golden Gate Ferry (Tuesday-Friday operates on reduced service)

Central Landfill (Petaluma)

Banks

U.S. mail

MODIFIED

Golden Gate Transit (holiday schedule)

Trash pickup delayed one day