The Lions Clubs of Sonoma County and the American Legion Post 21 are serving a traditional Christmas dinner Monday along with live music and free photographs at the Veterans Memorial Building.

The meal will be served from 12:30-2 p.m.

It’s the 47th annual free Christmas dinner and is open to everyone.

Also helping put the dinner on are FoodMaxx, Cash&Carry, Costco, photographer Barbara McChesney and various Sonoma County musicians.

The Veterans Memorial Building is at 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa.