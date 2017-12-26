A cigarette thrown into a bathroom trash can sparked a fire that caused around $25,000 in damage Monday evening at an apartment in Santa Rosa, said Matt Dahl, battalion chief with the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the call around 6:16 p.m. on the 800 block of Russell Avenue and found smoke coming from the roof of the one-story apartment building, Dahl said.

Fire crews entered the smoke-filled unit and quickly put out flames that were limited to the bathroom, Dahl said.

The female resident, who disposed of the cigarette, was not home at the time of the fire but returned as firefighters were still on the scene, Dahl said. The American Red Cross provided the women assistance after heat and smoke caused damage throughout the apartment.

