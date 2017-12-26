Two men were arrested during the Christmas weekend on suspicion of stealing packages off porches and mail from mailboxes in Guerneville, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The men, Nathan Hines, 28, of Cazadero and Jacob Sanderson, 25, of Laytonville, were spotted Saturday in a van on the 14800 block of Cherry Street after a local resident reported seeing a man go up to his neighbor’s porch on Old Cazadero Road and steal a package before getting into a silver van with the driver’s side window broken.

While talking to the men, the deputies noticed several cardboard boxes with Amazon logos in the van. The men gave conflicting stories about the packages, officials said.

Deputies searched the van and found three Amazon packages that belonged to local residents, as well as 47 pieces of mail taken from residents on Cherry Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies also found heroin, a broken syringe and methamphetamine.

The two were arrested on suspicion of mail theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy. Sanderson was charged with possession of heroin and Hines was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Officials said the mail and packages were returned to the victims.