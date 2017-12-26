An elderly resident was forced to flee his one-story house in west Santa Rosa, where fire caused serious damage Tuesday but was extinguished by firefighters before spreading to neighboring properties, officials said.

The blaze, reported just before noon at 1030 Boyd Street, had engulfed about half the home when fire crews arrived. Firefighters were able to control the fire within 15 minutes. Flames also damaged the backyard awning and exterior wall paint of a neighboring house.

The burned home was occupied by a retired couple. One of the residents, an 81-year-old man, was evacuated by neighbors before firefighters arrived. The other occupant of the home was away at the time of the fire, officials said.

The displaced couple is receiving assistance from family members.

Santa Rosa fire officials said the fire caused about $150,000 in damage, including significant heat and smoke damage. It also destroyed a shed in the backyard, as well as fencing.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but appears to be accidental.