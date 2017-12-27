It’s the week after Christmas, and all through the ’hood, dried-out pine trees line streets in front of homes where they once stood.

With Christmas itself largely wrapped up, and New Year’s Day coming fast behind, it’s time to consider the fate of the Christmas tree.

If you have a flocked tree, it should be thrown to the landfill. But if you don’t, consider your options.

Recycled trees are turned into mulch and compost, highly valued by gardeners for its acidic qualities.

First remove all tinsel, lights, trim, ornaments and stands.

Trees can be cut to fit in yard waste containers and picked up on any regularly scheduled collection day. But for curbside pickup of whole, unflocked, undecorated trees, residents should take note of the specific pickup time period assigned to their part of the county:

Cloverdale residents can have their trees picked up on their regular collection day the week of Jan. 2 through Jan. 6.

Cotati residents can have their trees picked up on their regular collection day the week of Jan. 8 through Jan. 12.

Healdsburg residents can have their trees picked up on their regular collection day the weeks of Dec. 26 through Jan. 6.

Petaluma residents can have their trees picked up on their regular collection day the weeks of Dec. 26 through Jan. 6.

Rohnert Park residents can have their trees picked up on their regular collection day the weeks of Jan. 8-Jan. 19.

Santa Rosa residents can have their trees picked up on their regular collection day the weeks of Jan. 1-Jan. 12.

Unincorporated areas should visit unicycler.com for more information.

Did you miss your pickup time, or don’t want to wait that long? Trees may also be taken to one of 13 free drop-off locations around the county. For a full list, head to recyclenow.org/recycling/tree.asp.

Another option is to support a nonprofit. Call before Jan. 12 to have your tree picked up and recycled for a suggested donation of $7 for trees shorter than 6 feet, and $10 for larger trees. To do so, call 707-565-3333.