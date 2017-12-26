Ukiah Police arrested a man Christmas Eve after they said he attacked a family member and bit off a portion of the man’s ear and threatened to kill him.

The two were drinking alcohol at a home on the 1100 block of North Oak Street when they started arguing about a “marijuana product,” according to a police statement. Samuel Paul Galindo, 40, became enraged, forced the 35-year-old victim to the ground and started shoving his fingers into the victim’s eyes, police said.

Police said Galindo reportedly threatened to kill the unidentified younger man before biting off a piece of his ear.

Police Capt. Justin Wyatt said Tuesday the victim did not live at the North Oak Street home and it’s unclear if the suspect lived there.

Before police arrived about 6 p.m., the victim was able to flee and lock himself in a car while Galindo allegedly threatened to kill him, police said.

Galindo, who Wyatt said was on probation for second-degree robbery, was arrested without incident and charged with suspicion of mayhem, assault with a dangerous weapon, making criminal threats and violating parole.

The younger man was treated at a local hospital.

