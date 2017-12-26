A major chain-reaction collision Tuesday morning on Highway 101 north of Dry Creek Road left a 26-year-old Sonoma County man with life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred just after 6 a.m. when Victor Barajas of Geyserville, driving north in a Kia Sportage, veered off the roadway and struck a tree on the right shoulder, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After hitting the tree, the Kia was flung back onto the highway and came to rest in the slow lane facing the wrong way, the CHP said. Another driver, Kelly Saldona, 32, hindered by heavy fog and darkness, struck the Sportage head on with her Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla then went into the fast lane and was struck by a Subaru Forester driven by Sharon Bilbro, 62, of Cloverdale. Neither the driver of the Corolla nor the Forester were injured, the CHP said.

Barajas was found lying in the slow lane. It’s unclear if he was ejected after striking the tree or after his car was struck by the Corolla, officials said.

He was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Staff at the hospital declined to release information about his condition. CHP officials are investigating the cause of the initial crash. It appears alcohol was not a factor, the CHP said.

