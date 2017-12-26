Construction work in a new subdivision in west Santa Rosa caused a rupture in a two-inch gas line Tuesday afternoon, forcing emergency crews to close off the area while the line was shut off, fire officials said.

The accident was reported at about 3 p.m. when a construction worker using a backhoe “pinched” an existing gas line at the intersection of San Miguel Road and Peterson Lane, said Santa Rosa Bat. Chief Mark Basque.

The construction work was related to a housing construction site just north of San Miguel Road. The site is a few blocks west of the Coffey Park burn zone, and Basque said the incident had nothing to do with the extensive fire remediation work taking place in the area.

For about two hours, police officials asked people to avoid the area while the gas line was shut off.