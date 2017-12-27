Santa Rosa police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location Friday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Officers plan to stop every vehicle passing through the checkpoint looking for valid driver’s licenses and signs of impaired driving, police said.

The operation is part of a California Office of Traffic Safety funded effort to crack down on drunken and drugged driving during the holiday season.

A single driving-under-the-influence arrest can exceed $15,000 in court costs, fees and DUI classes, Santa Rosa police said in a statement.

