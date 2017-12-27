A Penngrove man was arrested after police found a stolen gun, body armor, stun gun, and explosive materials inside his home.

Aaron Emerson Randall, 25, was arrested Tuesday after Cotati police spent the afternoon searching for a man who stole a gun from the counter of the firearm shop B2 Enterprises about 2:37 p.m. that day.

In a news release Wednesday, the Cotati Police Department said Randall appeared to be that man.

A person appearing to match the description given by the store was spotted by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy, who then relayed the man’s identity to Cotati officers.

Upon serving a search warrant at Randall’s home, officers found the gun, clothing that matched the description, plus more than they were looking for, including copper oxide and aluminum powder which can be mixed to create explosives.

Randall was taken to the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a stun gun, felon in possession of body armor, making destructive device without permit and violation of a court order.

