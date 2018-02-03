SEBASTOPOL — He can’t get out of bed on his own, but when Carson Pforsich awakes each day, he visualizes sitting up, swinging his legs to the side and standing.
He’s training his nervous system to transmit the signal “get up” from brain to body for the day he hopes to recover enough mobility to rise on his own.
Pforsich, 18, lost that ability in September, when he dove into a wave and hit the ocean floor in Bodega Bay, severely injuring his spinal cord and paralyzing him from the chest down.
In his mind, the Analy High School senior and former wide receiver still runs, still catches passes, still climbs out of bed in the morning.
His daily routine and rigorous physical therapy are his way to confront an uncertain future — one he knows will be shaped in part by the work he does now to build muscle tone, maintain flexibility and restore the strength he once possessed.
“I’m just kind of hoping one day I wake up and something big has changed,” Pforsich said during a break between classes at Analy, where he returned Jan. 9 for the spring semester and is on track to graduate with his class in June.
Four and a half months into the kind of experience that takes “life-changing” to a level even his most supportive classmates could not imagine, Pforsich already has made important strides, gradually increasing the use of his arms, neck, shoulders, wrists and hands. He has sensation now throughout his body — even the soles of his feet, though it’s spotty — and has regained neck and trunk strength critical to sitting up for long periods.
His legs and his fingers don’t yet cooperate. He’s working every day in hopes they eventually will.
But with his improved endurance and a power wheelchair, Pforsich can now get out in the world, hang with friends and cruise campus, manipulating the controls on his own with a flat hand.
A key goal is to develop enough strength and control in his triceps and hands to transition to a more compact, manual wheelchair, which would enhance his freedom to travel.
Since mid-November, when he completed an intensive, five-week program at a spinal cord rehabilitation center in San Jose, Pforsich has been home at his mother’s house in rural Sebastopol and is thrilled to be back among family and friends, day-in and day-out.
Rehabilitation, he’s learned, is a full-time job, and Pforsich has just enough time to squeeze in the two classes he needs to graduate, attending high school three days a week, mostly so he can see his friends.
Every week also includes two to three sessions each of physical therapy in Santa Rosa, integrated muscle training at a local gym, anti-inflammatory laser light therapy in Sonoma and adapted physical education at Santa Rosa Junior College, a grueling, full-body workout.
“It gets tiring at times,” Pforsich said of his regimen, requiring both an athlete’s discipline and patience. “You just have to remind yourself that you have to keep working to make it happen at all.”
His potential for full recovery — for walking again, even — is unclear.
“There is,” he acknowledged, “no way to know.”
Emotional odyssey
A newly minted adult — his 18th birthday was Jan. 13 — Pforsich comes across not so much stoic as steady, focused, pragmatic. At an age when most young people are striving toward independence, he is now even more reliant on his mother and father — for everything from bathing and dressing to transportation in a special van with a ramp and the space to accommodate the cumbersome, 400-pound power chair.
He’s lost a good deal of weight but not his ready smile. With the increased freedom in his upper body and arms, he’s regained an expressive quality that the injury robbed him of at first, making for more natural interaction with others. He can scratch his ear, gestures frequently as he talks, and works his fingers constantly to encourage movement and strength.
There are moments he has been down emotionally, but he rises each time, drawing on the support of family, friends and the community in which his parents, Andrea and Andy Pforsich, grew up and raised their two children, including Carson’s sister, Kelsey, 16.
Sometimes just a visit from a friend or a drive through the countryside buoys him. His parents, he said, “have been really great” about helping him through darker times.
“There are days when it gets a little tougher, mainly just being confined into a wheelchair and not being able to do everything I want to do,” Pforsich said. “But for the most part, I’m doing pretty good about staying positive and keeping that stuff out of my head.”
But the memories of that life-changing day at the Sonoma Coast rushed in unexpectedly one day in San Jose, catching Pforsich off-guard.
He and his parents were checking out the facility pool in which he would enjoy several refreshing dips, but the initial sight of the water proved overwhelming for Pforsich, and he had to turn back.
He knew to prepare himself for an emotional reaction the next time, and had no problem at all getting in the water. And he plans some day to return to the beach where his life changed, when he’s ready.
“The first thing is I want to be able to walk there,” Pforsich said, adding, “I’m not really sure what’s going to happen, but I’m going to do it anyway.”
Day at the coast
Sunday, Sept. 24, the day of his accident, Pforsich and some friends were in Bodega Bay for lunch when they decided to swing by the beach off Pinnacle Gulch trail.
Pforsich’s close friend, Anthony Lepori, got in the water first and was heading away from shore when Pforsich dove, struck bottom and was suddenly rendered immobile.
He was facedown in the water, unable to move for several seconds, aware his survival depended upon someone taking notice. Lepori was quickly at his side, helping him back to the beach with the assistance of two other friends. A passing firefighter rendered aid. The Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter landed nearby, and the crew quickly transported the teen to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Pforsich had fractured a vertebra in his neck and badly bruised his spinal cord, which was kinked and bent in the aftermath. But it was neither torn nor severed, making recovery possible once the swelling fully abates and the nerves heal.
During two weeks in intensive care at Memorial Hospital, surgeons repaired and fused Pforsich’s spine and stabilized him medically. From there, he was transferred to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center’s spinal cord rehabilitation unit, where patients receive therapeutic treatments and comprehensive services. The program includes peer support, case management and education on an array of new considerations, from skin care and adaptive technologies to relationships and intimacy.
When he arrived in San Jose, Pforsich had no movement below the chest, and was able only to lie in bed and sit for brief periods in a wheelchair. The ensuing days were full and exhausting as he worked to rebuild his strength and relearn common activities, like eating and brushing his teeth.
Weekends allowed time for visitors who came in a continuous stream, as they had to Memorial Hospital — a concession Pforsich’s parents made upon his insistence during his initial hospitalization. He was still intubated at that time but used a letter board to communicate: “I want to see more people.”
Visitors to intensive care are usually limited to two, said his father. “We constantly went beyond that,” Andy Pforsich said.
Among them were teammates and other friends from school now so familiar with their classmate’s “new normal” that seeing him in a wheelchair on campus is no big deal, Carson Pforsich said.
But he said he was surprised when his parents allowed him to transition from independent study to classes on campus on his own. They have to trust he’ll be all right without them, and he convinced them to let him go back alone on the very first day.
Team of supporters
It helps that his economics class is taught by a close family friend, Joe Ellwood, who is also the school athletic director and someone with whom Pforsich is accustomed to daily interaction. A friend, Josiah Miller, meets Pforsich after class and accompanies him to senior English, helping with doors and the elevator and other personal needs if necessary.
Pforsich has a phone mount on his chair, and can dictate notes or assignments via voice-activated programs. Friends take notes he can photograph. His sister, Kelsey, a junior, helps him with homework, as well.
Pforsich’s release from Valley Medical Center primarily reflected his improvement and increasing independence. But it also was contingent on the ability of his divorced parents to demonstrate their own competence in transferring their son into and out of bed, the shower, the car, said Andy Pforsich, a longtime Sonoma County firefighter who currently serves as assistant chief at Gold Ridge Fire Protection District.
It’s Andrea Pforsich who provides much of the round-the-clock care, rising at night to reposition her son in bed so he won’t get pressure sores, managing his personal care and looking for ways to improve his appetite, so he doesn’t lose more weight.
There’s a great deal of driving, as well, divided between both parents. With help from Kelsey, the family has formed a team that makes life work.
The yellow ranch house where Carson Pforsich sleeps required relatively few alterations before his return home. There’s a seat in the shower and covers on the thresholds that allow his wheelchair to cross. A special lift with a sling helps his mother move him from wheelchair to bed or to the therapy table and back.
The front room — the “sports lounge” — has been outfitted with a hospital bed and adorned with all manner of team posters, pennants and other memorabilia. It features a Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys — Carson Pforsich’s favorite NFL team — and an Ole Miss football jersey autographed by alumnus Eli Manning, the New York Giants quarterback, who heard about Pforsich’s accident through a mutual friend. There’s a television Pforsich can operate on his own and new X-box controller with large buttons and controls he’s still learning to handle.
An upholstered mat table stands ready in an adjoining room. The Pforsichs have been trying for months to acquire a standing frame that will help their son gain strength and stamina he will need if he is to stand again.
But overall, said Andrea Pforsich, “We try not to get ahead of ourselves.”
Window for recovery
The uncertainties of her son’s condition require the whole family to manage their expectations in manner that will serve them in both in the short- and the long-term. One of the doctors in San Jose described a three-to-six month window post-injury that’s proved optimal for recovery in other patients, though significant ability can still be regained long after.
The family has heard testimony from a number of individuals about the resilience of the human body, fueling Carson’s faith in his ability to walk again one day, particularly given his continued physical progress. A local chiropractor, Brian Langermann, who works with him several times a week at his Sebastopol fitness club, recently detected signs of nerves firing in one of his hands, suggesting increased movement could be on the way.
Pforsich appears less excited by this new development than his father, but said he is driven by the prospect of a full recovery, even as he learns new skills through which he can adapt to his limitations.
“I try to stay more optimistic than realistic as of right now but also have to keep in mind that I can’t just be doing therapy expecting everything’s going to come back, and that’s all I have to work for,” he said. “I have to learn to do stuff in case it doesn’t come back. I have to balance those.”
But “one thing that’s pretty constant is my focus on the ultimate goal,” he said, “and just knowing that I have to work every day to make that a reality.”
You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.