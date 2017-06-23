DAYTON, Ohio — A Thunderbirds Air Force jet went off a runway during preparations for an Ohio air show, injuring the pilot and causing a performance to be canceled.

Lt. Col. Jason Heard of the Thunderbirds says a safety board will determine the cause of the "mishap" that occurred upon landing around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Dayton International Airport.

He says the pilot suffered some lacerations and injuries to his leg and the other team member had no visible injuries. Both are in good condition after being treated at a hospital.

Heard said the crew of the F-16D Fighting Falcon was doing a routine flyover at the Vectren Dayton Air Show site to familiarize staff with it. That jet wasn't scheduled to perform.

He says the Thunderbirds have decided not to fly in Saturday's show. It wasn't immediately known if they will fly Sunday.