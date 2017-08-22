President Trump vows continued fight in Afghanistan; reversing stance

WASHINGTON — Reversing his past calls for a speedy exit, President Donald Trump recommitted the United States to the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan, declaring U.S. troops must "fight to win." He pointedly declined to disclose how many more troops will be dispatched to wage America's longest war.

In a prime-time address to unveil his new Afghanistan strategy, Trump said Monday the U.S. would shift away from a "time-based" approach, instead linking its assistance to results and to cooperation from the beleaguered Afghan government, Pakistan and others. He insisted it would be a "regional" strategy that addressed the roles played by other South Asian nations — especially Pakistan's harboring of elements of the Taliban.

"America will work with the Afghan government as long as we see determination and progress," Trump said. "However, our commitment is not unlimited, and our support is not a blank check."

Still, Trump offered few details about how progress would be measured. Nor did he explain how his approach would differ substantively from what two presidents before him tried unsuccessfully over the past 16 years.

Although Trump insisted he would "not talk about numbers of troops" or telegraph military moves in advance, he hinted that he'd embraced the Pentagon's proposal to boost troop numbers by nearly 4,000, augmenting the roughly 8,400 Americans there now.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking on NBC's "Today" show Tuesday, said the exact number of troops was "yet to be seen." He said Trump has "decided to deploy a sufficient number of troops at the brigade level in Afghanistan to assist the Afghans."

A brigade is 3,000 to 4,000 troops, and Pence's comment suggests Trump accepted the Pentagon's June recommendation for an additional 3,900 troops.

"We're there to help the Afghans win," Pence said. "And the president made a commitment that we're going to be there until we win."

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters traveling with him in Iraq on Tuesday that he has yet to settle on the exact number of additional troops. He has directed the Joint Chiefs chairman, Gen. Joseph Dunford, to give him a detailed plan for executing military elements of the revised strategy. Mattis said he also will "reorganize" the U.S. troops already in Afghanistan.

Before becoming a candidate, Trump had ardently argued for a quick withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling the war a massive waste of U.S. "blood and treasure" and declaring on Twitter, "Let's get out!" Seven months into his presidency, he said Monday night that though his "original instinct was to pull out," he'd since determined that approach could create a vacuum that terrorists including al-Qaida and the Islamic State would "instantly fill."

"We will ask our NATO allies and global partners to support our new strategy, with additional troop and funding increases in line with our own. We are confident they will," Trump said.

Earlier this year, Trump announced he was entrusting Mattis and the military with the decision about how many troops would be needed. In talking points sent Monday to congressional Republicans and supportive groups, the White House affirmed that the troop numbers were up to Mattis and added that the administration wasn't seeking more money from Congress for the strategy in the current fiscal year, which concludes at the end of next month.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Tuesday that Trump's speech demonstrates his understanding of the weight of his office. She told CNN's "New Day" that Trump "listened to his generals."