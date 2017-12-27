(1 of ) FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, speaks during an event in Manchester, N.H. Joy Villa, a singer and potential congressional candidate, says she has filed a sexual assault complaint Lewandowski for hitting her twice on her buttocks during a Washington gathering in November. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
(2 of ) Joy Villa wears a gown that says "Make America Great Again" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(3 of ) Movie producer Harvey Weinstein was the first of many powerful men in Hollywood and beyond to be accused of sexual assault or harassment. Since Oct. 5, 83 women have accused Weinstein of assault, claiming he raped, masturbated in front of them, exposed himself or touched them inappropriately. He resigned from the board of the Weinstein Company board on Oct. 17. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
(4 of ) A few weeks after the Weinstein scandal, two-time Oscar winner and "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault by 15 men, including misconduct with a minor. Now fired from his hit Netflix drama, Spacey currently is seeking treatment according to the New York Times. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
(5 of ) Hollywood action hero Steven Seagal has been accused by multiple actresses, including Portia de Rossi, of sexual harassment. He is accused of giving actresses movie roles in exchange for sexual favors, dating back all the way to the 1990s according to Vanity Fair. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
(6 of ) "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick has been accused of raping two women and groping a third. He has denied the allegations. Los Angeles Police are investigating the claims. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
(7 of ) Two-time Emmy winner Jeffrey Tambor is accused of sexual harassment including unwanted touching and physical contact. According to the New York Times, the "Transparent" star has denied these claims and left the popular Amazon show. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
(8 of ) Stand-up comedian Louis CK has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women. His movie "I Love You, Daddy" was cancelled alongside his Netflix special and his contract with FX. He admitted the allegations were true, saying "I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
(9 of ) FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid, on her nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Franken is accused of forcibly kissing a woman while rehearsing for a 2006 USO tour; Franken also was photographed with his hands over her breasts as she slept wearing a flak vest. He has apologized, while maintaining that he remembered the rehearsal differently. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
(10 of ) Eight women have accused "CBS This Morning" host Charlie Rose of inappropriate sexual behavior including making lewd phone calls and exposing himself, as first reported by the Washington Post. He has been fired by CBS News and by PBS, which carried his "Charlie Rose" interview show. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
(11 of ) The chief creative officer of Pixar and Disney Animation Studios John Lasseter, a Sonoma Valley resident, has been accused of sexual misconduct including groping former employees. According to Vanity Fair, an escort was assigned to be with anyone he took out for drinks in order to protect their safety. He currently is on a six-month sabbatical to keep the staff from feeling "disrespected or uncomfortable." (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)
(12 of ) "Today" show how Matt Lauer is accused of multiple counts of sexual harassment by employees and staff including gifting a sex toy to an employee and locking women in his office. He was fired from NBC after the allegations were made but sources told Variety magazine that the inappropriate behavior was an open secret for years with management. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
(13 of ) Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused sexual misconduct involving five underage women. The Republican National Committee has pulled its funding from his campaign since the accusations. Moore denies the claims, saying its a "desperate political attack by the National Democratic Party" according to the New York Times. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
(14 of ) Famous playwright Israel Horovitz is accused of of sexual harassment and abuse towards nine women, with charges ranging from rape to molestation to forcibly kissing and inappropriate touching, according to the New York Times. The Barefoot Theater Company has since cut ties with Horovitz after the accusations became public. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for Porsche/AP Images)
(15 of ) After condemning Harvey Weinstein's actions last month, Ben Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct. He apologized for groping actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV's "Total Request Live." Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
(16 of ) Hours after The Hollywood Reporter published detailed claims by Isa Hackett, an executive producer of the Amazon series “The Man in the High Castle," of sexual harassment by Roy Price, head of Amazon Studios, Amazon reported that Price's leave of absence was effective immediately. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
(17 of ) Celebrity chef John Besh is accused by 25 women of sexual harassment. He has stepped down from the company he founded. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
(18 of ) Dustin Hoffman was accused by a woman of sexual harassment when she was 17. Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleged in a Wednesday column in The Hollywood Reporter that the now 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie "Death of a Salesman" and "talked about sex to me and in front of me." He has apologized for his behavior. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
(19 of ) Actresses Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams have added their names to the growing list of women who have come forward to allege that James Toback, director/producer/subject of the HBO documentary film "Seduced and Abandoned," sexually harassed or assaulted them. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
(20 of ) New York's Metropolitan Opera is investigating allegations that its longtime conductor, James Levine, sexually abused a teenager in the mid-1980s. Details of the police report were first reported Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, on the New York Post website. Levine, 74, stepped down as music director of the Met in April 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
(21 of ) A day after HuffPost published an article critical of Netflix amid rape allegations against "The Ranch" star Danny Masterson, the company fired the actor from the series. The actor claims he is innocent. (CHRISTOPHER HALLORAN/ SHUTTERSTOCK)
(22 of ) Early Uber investor and venture capitalist Shervin Pishevar is taking an immediate leave of absence from his two companies after a report of alleged sexual misconduct, it was reported Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Pishevark calls the allegations against him a "smear campaign." (@SHERVIN)
(23 of ) FILE -- In this file photo from Feb. 14, 2017, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., attends a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Besieged by allegations of sexual harassment, Conyers resigned from Congress on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, bringing an abrupt end to the civil rights leader's nearly 53-year career on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
(24 of ) The New Yorker magazine and CNN cut ties with political reporter Ryan Lizza over "improper sexual conduct" on Monday, Dec. 12, 2017. Lizza called the decision a "terrible mistake" made without a full investigation. (CNN)
(25 of ) FILE - At left, in an Oct. 5, 2017, file photo, Marshall Faulk broadcasts from the field after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla. At center, in a Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, NFL Network's Ike Taylor is interviewed during a media availability on set at the NFL Network studios, in Culver City, California. At right in a Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, NFL Network's Heath Evans is interviewed during a media availability on set at the NFL Network studios, in Culver City, Calif. Hall of Fame player Marshall Faulk and two other NFL Network analysts have been suspended after a former employee alleged sexual misconduct in a lawsuit. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, identified the three as Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans. He says they have been "suspended from their duties at NFL Network pending an investigation into these allegations." (AP Photo/File)
(26 of ) Restaurant owner Ken Friedman is taking a leave of absence from him companies after a Dec. 12, 2017, New York Times report that he regularly subjected several women who worked for him at New York's Spotted Pig restaurant to unwanted sexual advances and groping. (KEN FRIEDMAN/ FACEBOOK)
(27 of ) FILE - In this April 27, 2016 file photo, Tavis Smiley appears at the 33rd annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. PBS says it has suspended distribution of Smiley’s talk show after an independent investigation uncovered “multiple, credible allegations” of misconduct by its host. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
(28 of ) ABC cut ties with "The Great American Baking Show" judge Johnny Iuzzini amid claims of sexual harassment on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. The network also yanked the series from its lineup. (JOHNNY IUZZINI/ FACEBOOK)
(29 of ) Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, arrives for a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Washington. Texas GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold says won't seek re-election next year. The lawmaker is under pressure from sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced three years ago but have come under renewed focus. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(30 of ) FILE - In this July 18, 2015 file photo, Russell Simmons speaks appears at the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Art for Life Benefit in Water Mill, N.Y. Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them. Simmons, in a statement to the paper, vehemently denied what he called ‚Äúthese horrific accusations,‚Äù saying all his relations have been consensual. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
(31 of ) FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2011 file photo, Chris Matthews, host of "Hardball" on MSNBC, is pictured at the NBC Universal summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. A spokesman for MSNBC on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 confirmed a report that a staffer at the news channel nearly two decades ago had been paid and left her job after she complained she was sexually harassed by "Hardball" host Chris Matthews. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
(32 of ) FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. Batali has issued an apology to his newsletter subscribers for his sexual misconduct against women, but he confounded some by ending his message with a recipe for a “holiday-inspired breakfast.” Batali was immediately blasted on social media for including in the Friday, Dec. 16 email the “Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls” recipe after his apology for making “many mistakes.”(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
(33 of ) FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2003, file photo, Judge Alex Kozinski, of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, gestures in San Francisco. Kozinski announced his immediate retirement Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, days after women alleged he subjected them to inappropriate sexual conduct or comments. Kozinski said in a statement Monday that a battle over the accusations would not be good for the judiciary. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, Pool, File)
(34 of ) FILE - In this June 19, 2003 file photo, conductor Charles Dutoit performs with NHK Symphony Orchestra in Tokyo, Japan. Four women have accused Dutoit of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred on the sidelines of rehearsals or performances with some of America's great orchestras. The 81-year-old is the artistic director and principal conductor at London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. (Kyodo News via AP)