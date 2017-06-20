Christopher Silva, president of Sonoma Valley’s St. Francis Winery, dies at 52

Christopher Silva, the supercharged Petaluma-born wunderkind who left lawyering for the wine industry, then grew the reputation of Sonoma Valley’s St. Francis Winery & Vineyards as an epicurean destination, died Tuesday morning at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. He was 52.

It was just in April that the fifth-generation Sonoma County resident and father of two announced on Facebook that he’d been diagnosed with brain cancer. He wrote in the posting that he noticed “I was slurring my speech, struggling to format syntax ...”

That was seven months to the day after the death last September of his mother, Dorothy Cassina Silva, from colon cancer.

Silva told his many Facebook friends he would immediately confront the brain tumor with radiation and chemotherapy treatments at UCSF Medical Center.

“Don’t cry for me — not just yet,” he wrote. “This has really been a wonderful life — so much richness and joy — everlasting joy — and I have not begun to fight.”

Silva had an aggressive Gliobastoma cancer, but he was able to celebrate his daughter Sydney’s graduation from his own alma mater, Santa Rosa’s Cardinal Newman High School, on June 3.

Jeffrey Silva of Sacramento said it had a powerful impact on his brother to learn that he had cancer on the seven-month anniversary of their mother’s death.

“She was a rock in our lives,” Jeff Silva said.

He recalled his brother telling him shortly after the discovery of the brain tumor, “Don’t worry about it. This ride has been such a good ride. I’ve done everything I wanted to do. I knew something was going to happen, it was too good for too long.”

From his earliest days on his Swiss-Italian family’s Petaluma dairy, Chris Silva astonished the people around him with his ambition, wit, originality and zeal.

He won a job at the former Petrini’s gourmet market in Santa Rosa at just 15 after the manager told him he was too young and there were no openings anyway, and he handed the grocer a business card and said, “Please call me if you have a job.”

The Petrini’s manager phoned him the following day to say, “I can’t believe a kid has a business card. Can you start on Saturday?”

Larry Brown, a nearly lifelong friend, on Tuesday recalled something Silva did not long afterward as the student body president of Cardinal Newman High in the early 1980s.

“He would channel his Ronald Reagan,” said Brown, now a superior court judge in Sacramento. “He drafted his friends to act as Secret Service agents and escort to him to assemblies” while they wore sunglasses and earpieces.

Speaking of the group of buddies who grew up together in Santa Rosa, Brown said, “We were simply in awe of Chris.”

“It sounds maybe trite sometimes, but he was bigger than life. A dynamic personality, lightning wit and a huge heart. To watch Chris was to marvel at the way he connected with people.”

From Cardinal Newman, Silva went on to Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where he was elected as the school’s youngest-ever student body president.

He became an attorney in Los Angeles, then discovered that appearing in court intimidated him.