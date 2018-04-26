WASHINGTON — Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, yet another Trump administration official with his job on the line over ethical concerns, took heat from lawmakers Thursday over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and tried to divert responsibility to underlings.

The EPA administrator said "twisted" allegations against him were meant to undermine the administration's anti-regulatory agenda, and he denied knowing details of some of the extraordinary spending done on his behalf at the agency.

The public grilling at back-to-back House hearings, called formally to consider EPA's budget, came as support has appeared to erode for Pruitt among fellow Republicans after revelations about unusual security spending, first-class flights, a sweetheart condo lease and more. Even Republicans who heartily support Pruitt's policy agenda said his apparent lapses had to be scrutinized.

Democrats excoriated him.

"You are unfit to hold public office," said Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey.

"You've become the poster child for the abuse of public trust," said Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland.

Although some Republicans rallied around Pruitt, reviews were mixed. Rep. John Shimkus of Illinois, chairman of the first panel that questioned Pruitt, said afterward the EPA chief was "a little vague," adding, "It's never a good idea to blame your staff in public."

Asked whether Pruitt should resign, he said that's not his call and suggested that's up to President Donald Trump.

Pruitt gave clipped, bureaucratic answers to questions on the many financial allegations against him, relaxing when Republicans on the panel gave him openings to expand on his policy steps at EPA. On Take Our Daughter and Sons to Work Day, parents brought crying toddlers and squirming kids to hear Pruitt defend his job.

Mocking Pruitt's opponents, Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said that as far as the EPA chief's critics were concerned, "I think the greatest sin you've done is you've actually done what President Trump ran on."

"It's shameful that this day has turned into a personal attack," said GOP Rep. Bill Johnson of Ohio.

Trump has stood by his EPA chief, but behind closed doors, White House officials concede Pruitt's job is in serious jeopardy. The White House grappled Thursday with the search for a new nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs Department after Dr. Ronny Jackson withdrew from contention following a cloud of allegations about his behavior as White House physician.

The next VA secretary will succeed David Shulkin, fired during his own ethics scandal.

Pruitt has faced a steady trickle of revelations involving pricey trips in first-class seats and unusual security spending, including a $43,000 soundproof booth for making private phone calls. He also demanded 24-hour-a-day protection from armed officers, resulting in a 20-member security detail that blew through overtime budgets and racked up expenses approaching $3 million.

The EPA chief acknowledged under sharp questioning that he, in fact, knew something about huge pay raises given to two women on his staff — at least one of them a friend — after insisting weeks ago that he didn't approve the raises and didn't know who did. After that initial denial, documents showed EPA chief of staff Ryan Jackson signed off on the raises and indicated he had Pruitt's consent.

Pruitt said Thursday he actually delegated authority to Jackson to give the raises but didn't know the exact amounts. Senior legal counsel Sarah Greenwalt received a raise of more than $66,000, bringing her salary to $164,200, and scheduling director Millian Hupp saw her salary jump from $48,000 to $114,590.