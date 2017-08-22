SANTA MARIA — Los Angeles police shot and killed a man suspected in the murder of his estranged wife and the abduction of his 9-year-old son, who was found with his father but was unharmed, authorities said.

Konstantin Morozov, 48, and his son Daniel Morozov had been the subjects of a manhunt Tuesday after they disappeared from Santa Barbara County and the boy's mother was found dead from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Santa Maria police obtained a murder warrant for the father, and an Amber Alert was issued for the pair, police said.

Two different vehicles identified in the Amber Alert were found earlier in the day before police from the two cities and FBI agents tracked down the father at a friend's apartment in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday night.

Police engaged him as he left the apartment with his son. A shooting ensued, and Konstantin Morozov died at a hospital, Los Angeles police said.

Authorities said a handgun was found at the scene, but otherwise gave few details about the shooting or how they safely separated the boy from his father.

"I'm happy to report that the 9-year-old child we've been looking for all day is safe," LAPD Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said. "That's the greatest news I've heard all day."

The boy is in custody of child-protection officials, who were looking for a relative to place him with.