Do you consider yourself a good tipper? If a new report is accurate, chances are you might not be.

Californians are among the worst tippers in the United States, averaging 15.2 percent on their gratuities, according to a Time report. The magazine – which compiled data from Square, a company that processes payments – says the Golden State ranks 48th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Massachusetts, D.C. and Hawaii give less. The Aloha State ranks last with a 14.8 percent tipping rate.

Topping the list is Idaho. The Gem State averages 17.4 percent in gratuities.

The numbers come from millions of card transactions recorded in July at more than two million businesses. It’s unclear if cash tips are counted in Time’s report. The nationwide average is 16.4, a rate matched by five states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Montana and Oregon.