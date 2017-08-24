BRIDGEPORT — Authorities in Northern California have arrested a woman on vandalism charges after she posted a photograph on social media of graffiti she claimed she painted on a state park building.

Reno television station KNTV reports (http://bit.ly/2xvUGcR) Modoc County Sheriff deputies arrested 21-year-old Lorena Holdaway after she posted a picture on Instagram of graffiti she said she painted in state property.

Mono County employees on Wednesday found the graffiti on the outer wall of the bathrooms at the Bridgeport Ballfields State Park and shortly after deputies found Holdaway's social media post claiming responsibility.

When deputies arrived at Holdaway's home in Bridgeport, she and another person fled out the back window and ran. Both were located but only Holdaway could be tied to the vandalism.

Holdaway was booked on one felony vandalism count.