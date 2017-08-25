SACRAMENTO — Changes to California's money bail system won't be happening this year, top state officials said Friday as they promised to study the issue and try again next year.

"I believe that inequities exist in California's bail system," Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement pledging to "reform the system in a cost-effective and fair manner, considering public safety as well as the rights of the accused."

A reform bill up this year would have dramatically changed the state's pretrial release policies. A judge would have decided during a hearing whether to require bail as a condition of release, while considering the defendant's income level. Advocates of the change say the current system disproportionately hurts poor defendants.

Bail is money or property that can be forfeited if suspects fail to appear for trial.

The bill, SB10, was approved by the Senate but struggled to gain enough votes in the Assembly with time running out before the Legislature's mid-September adjournment.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye noted in a statement supporting negotiations that she appointed a bail reform work group that is studying current practices and will recommend changes.

Backers including hip hop recording artist Common lobbied for the bill this week at a free concert near the Capitol.

Opponents say having money at stake pressures defendants to show up for court.

The measure was pushed by two Democrats, Sen. Bob Hertzberg of Van Nuys and Assemblyman Rob Bonta of Oakland, who pitched the delay as progress in ultimately approving changes to the current system.