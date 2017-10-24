Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

The Wine Country wildfires are reaching containment but the damage has been severe.

Santa Rosa lost at least 2,907 homes in the fires and 86 commercial properties representing 400,000 square feet of space. County officials put their tally at more than 3,800 occupied structures in the unincorporated area.

Gone forever is the historic Rancho Wikiup, a 1915 thoroughbred horse stable converted to a luxury bed and breakfast on the edges of Santa Rosa.

The 70-year-old Cloverleaf Ranch, a beloved camp for children of all ages, has also been scorched but will rebuild.

In our gorgeous park system, the fire that started in Trione-Annadel State Park moved to Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Hood Mountain, Shiloh Ridge and Sonoma Valley regional parks; but plants will rise from the ashes.

