(1 of ) BEFORE: Ledson Winery and Vineyards at the foot of Hood Mountain on Hwy. 12 in January of 2017. (The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) AFTER: A wildfire burns behind Ledson Winery Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. The winery remained unscathed. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
(3 of ) AFTER: A helicopter drops water over a wildfire burning behind Ledson Winery Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Fire crews made progress this week in their efforts to contain the massive wildfires in California wine country, but officials say strong winds are putting their work to the test. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
(4 of ) BEFORE: Guests enjoy wine and music on the patio at Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa, on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) AFTER: An open wooden patio once sat beneath the sprawling branches of the oak tree at entrance to the Paradise Ridge Winery tasting room, in Santa Rosa, California, on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The winery was destroyed by the Tubbs fire, including some of the surrounding vineyards and sculpture gardens, three days earlier. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) BEFORE: Volunteer docent, Jim Moir, poses in front of an egret sculpture at Bouverie Preserve near Glen Ellen in 2009. (Mark Aronoff/The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) AFTER: The egret sculpture remains surrounded by the ashes of a burnt structure at Bouverie Preserve in Glen Ellen on October 15, 2017. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Cloverleaf Ranch owner Shawna DeGrange, right, and her parents Ginger and Ron DeGrange pose for a portrait outside the saloon and event space at Cloverleaf Ranch in Santa Rosa, California, on Thursday, September 14, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Third generation Cloverleaf Ranch owner Shawna DeGrange stands in the remains of one of the two barns from the 1860's that were lost in the Tubbs Fire. Grange hopes to have the equestrian camp the family has operated for 70 years open by next summer. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) BEFORE: The Saturday Saunterers hike Sugarloaf Ridge State Park on an early Saturday morning in January. Shot on Saturday, January 19, 2008. ( Press Democrat / Charlie Gesell )
(11 of ) AFTER: Fires send smoke billowing into the sky above Hood Mountain Regional Park and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, east of Santa Rosa on Sunday, October 15, 2017. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) BEFORE: Skyler Galauski prunes cannabis plants at the SPARC farm near Glen Ellen on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) AFTER: Michael House, left, and Devon Murphy work on salvaging marijuana plants damaged by fire at SPARC's cannabis farm, near Glen Ellen on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) BEFORE: A building at Oakmont's Varenna in Santa Rosa in 2008. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) A wheelchair sits amid the rubble of Oakmont of Villa Capri, the assisted living and memory care unit in the Fountaingrove senior facility in Santa Rosa on October 17, 2017. The structure was destroyed by the Tubbs fire. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) BEFORE: The historic Rancho Wikiup, a 1915 horse stable, converted to a luxury bed and breakfast as it appeared in 2015. (Chris Hardy/ Sonoma Magazine)
(17 of ) BEFORE: The main common room of Rancho Wikiup, a converted horse stable turned bed and Breakfast as it appeared in 2015. (Chris Hardy/The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) AFTER: The historic Rancho Wikiup after it was destroyed by the Tubbs fire in October of 2017. (Courtesy photo)