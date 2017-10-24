A video of a Samoan fire crew singing after a long day fighting a blaze in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest last month is giving the internet something to smile about.

According to a Facebook post by the U.S. Forest Service, Samoa Crew 61, known as "the singing crew," was working on the Helena/Fork and Buck fires in Northern California.

The moving video was shot by a bystander on Sept. 27, days before the devastating fires that roared through Wine Country, and posted to YouTube on Oct. 13.

See it here: