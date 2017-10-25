s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

AP Explains: Hot, dry Diablo Wind scorched Wine Country

JOHN ANTCZAK
ASSOCIATED PRESS | October 25, 2017, 9:57AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.

Read all of the PD's fire coverage here


LOS ANGELES — Notorious winds linked to many of California's worst wildfires are known by various names — Diablo, Santa Ana and Sundowner — but all share the common trait of being able to whip a spark into a deadly inferno that seems to come out of nowhere.

Here's a look at where and when these winds occur:

___

DIABLO WIND

This wind fanned the deadly firestorms that turned swaths of Northern California wine country into an ashen moonscape on Monday, Oct. 9.

The name is informally applied to a hot, dry wind in the San Francisco Bay region that blows from the interior toward the coast.

Known as an offshore wind — the direction the air is moving toward — it's the reverse of the normal onshore flow of cool, moist air from the Pacific Ocean.

The wind is spawned as high pressure builds over the West and air flows toward areas of lower pressure along the coast.

The air is so dry that relative humidity levels plunge, drying out vegetation, making them ready to burn.

In forecasting the offshore wind event on Sunday, the National Weather Service noted that analysis by land management agencies showed that fuels were at or near an all-time record for dryness. A bumper crop of grasses produced by record winter rains combined with heavier vegetation stressed by years of extreme drought and disease, the weather service said.

During the event, wind peaked at 79 mph (127 kph) in northern Sonoma, and a Santa Rosa weather station recorded a temperature spike of 91 degrees at 4:30 a.m., the weather service said.

The most infamous Diablo wind occurred in 1991 when remnants of a tiny blaze were whipped into an inferno in the hills of Oakland and Berkeley. The fire killed 25 people, injured 150 and destroyed more than 3,000 homes and apartments.

___

SANTA ANA WIND

This name is given to offshore winds that sweep through Southern California, commonly during fall, and fan fires like the one that erupted at midmorning Monday in Orange County suburbs southeast of Los Angeles.

A classic Santa Ana is formed when high pressure over the Great Basin causes air to flow out of the interior in a clockwise rotation and enter Southern California from the northeast.

Squeezing through the mountain ranges that separate the desert from coast, the air speeds up like a river through the narrow passes, loses moisture and heats up as it descends through passes and canyons.

The plunge in relative humidity saps moisture from vegetation. High wind speeds combined with any flame can produce a blowtorch.

The origin of the wind's name has never been settled. But most arguments mention Santa Ana Canyon in Orange County.

___

SUNDOWNER

The southern coast of Santa Barbara County is prone to dry winds that blow down the slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains and out to sea, often in the late afternoon or early evening, sending temperatures and fire danger soaring.

Among the worst Sundowners was the notorious 1990 Painted Cave fire that quickly burned more than 400 homes and killed one person.

___

TAKEAWAY

"For the last 25 years or so the Oakland hills fire has been the seminal fire event that was seared into Bay Area residents' psyche. For the current generation of North Bay residents, today's firestorm will leave an indelible scar and for years to come we will all recall the Columbus Day firestorm." — Meteorologist Ryan Wilbrun of the National Weather Service office for San Francisco/Monterey.

Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

Most Popular Stories
Padecky: After Tubbs fire, Raiders great saying goodbye to Santa Rosa
How Santa Rosa's Tubbs fire spread, hour by hour
Zillow: Post-fire rents are up 36% in Sonoma, Napa counties
Metallica, Dave Matthews to headline fire benefit concert
Where to eat now: 11 Wine Country restaurants earn Michelin stars

Most Popular Stories
How Santa Rosa's Tubbs fire spread, hour by hour
Padecky: After Tubbs fire, Raiders great saying goodbye to Santa Rosa
Where to eat now: 11 Wine Country restaurants earn Michelin stars
Burning Man shelters to be used to house fire victims
Zillow: Post-fire rents are up 36% in Sonoma, Napa counties
Debris removal at locked-down senior care facility under investigation
Metallica, Dave Matthews to headline fire benefit concert
Seeing spiders everywhere? Here's why