SAN FRANCISCO — The Stockton airport has, for now, shelved a proposal to add "San Francisco" to its name.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Wednesday that Stockton officials received a letter of protest from the San Francisco International Airport saying the proposed name change would cause confusion.

The idea was "postponed indefinitely" Tuesday, days after it was reported that the Stockton Municipal Airport was considering renaming itself the San Francisco-Stockton Regional Airport.

The cities are 83 miles apart.

San Francisco airport director Ivar Satero said in his letter the proposed name would suggest the cities were closer than they are and that transport between them was readily available.

Stockton airport director Harry Mavrogenes had initially reasoned that nobody knows where Stockton is and adding the name of San Francisco could boost its marketability.

