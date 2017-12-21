LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Zoo has euthanized its entire herd of threatened Nubian ibex goats because they were identified as the source of an infectious and incurable strain of herpes.

The zoo says Thursday that they made the "difficult yet responsible decision" to euthanize the mountain goats last month because of malignant catarrhal fever.

The zoo says the highly contagious virus was discovered after six African antelope at the zoo became ill and died in October. The virus is contagious among hoofed animals but can't be passed to humans.

The zoo says the disease is no longer on its grounds and that all the other animals are safe.

Poaching and habitat loss have whittled the Nubian ibex population down to several thousand in the wild, and the species is considered threatened.