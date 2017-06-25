Community news from Sonoma County towns

CLOVERDALE

Cloverdale launches visitor attraction program

The Chamber of Commerce recently launched “eXperience Cloverdale,” a new promotion and branding program.

The program is designed to draw visitors to town and improve the city’s bottom line through increased spending at local shops and restaurants.

Banners promoting the program are displayed in downtown Cloverdale and on the highway billboard just north of the Dutcher Creek offramp. Flags featuring the new logo will line the boulevard on Friday evenings throughout the summer, and T-shirts with the logo are available at the chamber office and during Friday Night Live.

“Residents and local business people are an important part of the initial rollout and will be involved throughout what is envisioned to be a four- to five-year effort,” said Jenness Brewer, chair of the chamber’s marketing committee.

For more information, contact the chamber at 707-894-4470 or info@cloverdalechamber.com. Follow “eXperience Cloverdale” on both Facebook and Instagram.

CLOVERDALE

Cloverdale sales tax revenues increase

City Finance Manager Joanne Cavallari reports Cloverdale’s economic recovery continues to improve.

Preliminary reports from the city’s sales tax consultant, MuniServices, indicate that taxable sales jumped 27.9 percent in Cloverdale during the first quarter, compared to the same period a year ago, well above regional and state levels.

Northern California saw a 2.7 percent increase in taxable sales and Southern California saw a 1.6 percent increase, resulting in a statewide increase of 2.1 percent.

CLOVERDALE

Cloverdale fireworks sales and discharge limitations

Sales and discharge of state-approved fireworks sold by the Cloverdale Lions Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will again be permitted within the city limits.

Sales of so-called “safe and sane fireworks” will be allowed from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 1-4.

These fireworks can be legally discharged within city limits on July 4 between the hours of 11 a.m. and midnight. All other fireworks — including those that fly through the air, across the ground or explode — are prohibited. Enforcement teams will be patrolling the city and issuing citations for possession and discharge of illegal fireworks.

HEALDSBURG

Healdsburg celebrates 4th of July

Independence Day begins early in Healdsburg when Boy Scout Troop 21 will hold its annual pancake breakfast July 4 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Villa Chanticleer, 900 Chanticleer Way. Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, juice and coffee.

Healdsburg’s two Rotary clubs, the Rotary Club of Healdsburg and the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise, in conjunction with the city of Healdsburg present the annual old-fashioned July 4 holiday party in Healdsburg Plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Activities include a kids’ parade and duck dash.

Parade sign-ups begin at 10:30 a.m., with the parade beginning at noon. There will be prizes for the best costumes and best bike decorations. Live music by the Russian River Ramblers and the Healdsburg Community Band will be part of the fun, along with face painting and games. A special appearance by Uncle Sam is scheduled.

Tickets for the duck dash are $10 and proceeds benefit the charitable work of the Rotary clubs. For information, email manueljr73@yahoo.com.