Community news from Sonoma County towns

CLOVERDALE

Film festival raises $66,000 for fire relief and recovery

Thanks to the generous support of local movie fans, sponsors, board members and other donors, all money raised at last weekend’s 3rd annual Alexander Valley Film Festival were donated to help fire relief and recovery.

“We conducted 46 screenings, sold nearly 2,000 tickets and raised $66,000 for the Community Foundation Sonoma County Resilience Fund,” noted Alexander Valley Film Society Executive Director Kathryn Hecht.

Less than a week prior to the first screening on Oct. 19, organizers decided to totally change their fundraising focus to “Movies to Benefit Fire Relief & Healing,” adapting the festival to serve as a fundraiser for fire relief and recovery.

CLOVERDALE

Benefit for first responders scheduled for Nov. 4

“Moroccan Nights,” the Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s annual casino-night fundraising event originally slated for Nov. 4 has been postponed until Dec. 9.

Organizers are now encouraging everyone to support the Cloverdale Volunteer Firefighters Association’s Spaghetti Feed from 4 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 instead.

According to one firefighter, “It was originally going to be our volunteer fire department fundraiser, but now we are going to donate 100 percent of all proceeds to the first responders who lost their homes during the fire storm. We felt that helping out our own was more than the right thing to do.”

Event will be held at the Cloverdale Fire House, 451 S. Cloverdale Blvd. In addition to dinner, there will be raffle prizes, a silent auction, guided hunts and outdoor activities.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12. Call 894-3545 for more information.

GEYSERVILLE

Fall Colors Festival kicks off with benefit pancake breakfast

Geyserville Volunteer Firefighters Pancake Breakfast 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday Oct. 29 is the morning kickoff to Geyserville Fall Colors Festival.

The annual pancake breakfast fundraiser has a very special meaning this year. All attendees will have an opportunity to personally sign a very large “Thank You” banner and write a personal note of thanks to all the Geyserville firefighters.

Fall Colors Festival takes over the street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the Kiwanis Classic Car Show. Geyserville Avenue will be lined with old cars, while the Geyserville Chamber of Commerce brings local crafters and food vendors together.

HEALDSBURG

Free Store seeks partners to gather items for fire victims

The Healdsburg Free Store is seeking community partners to gather specific items for those who lost their belongings in the devastating fires. They are currently partnering with Garrett’s Ace Hardware to collect women’s, men’s and children’s underwear and socks and St. Dizier Home to collect kitchen essentials.

They are specifically looking for two more partners, one to collect diapers, wipes and other baby-related items, and the other to collect sheets, towels and blankets.

Store owners willing to participate are asked to contact Ariel Kelley by email, Ariel@corazonHealdsburg.org.

HEALDSBURG

Benefit for Fitch Mountain Fund includes hike, live music

From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, the Fitch Mountain Fund, along with the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, LandPaths, the Coastal Conservancy, the City of Healdsburg are holding a fundraiser and hike, the second “Fitch Mountain Forever” event.