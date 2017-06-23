Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans are expected to descend on Sonoma Raceway for this weekend's happenings.

Here are some tips that could make your experience more enjoyable.

Traffic: Traffic leading to the Sears Point racetrack can be a nightmare, especially for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR event. Heavy traffic is expected Friday from 3-7 p.m. Expect moderate traffic Saturday all day with lane controls.

For other travel options use smartphone apps like Waze and Google Maps.

Parking: Free general parking is at Gates, 6, 7 or 9. Gates 6 and 7 are on Highway 121. Gate 9 is on Lakeville Road. Buses, oversized vehicles and motorcycles enter at Gate 1. If you are being dropped off at the raceway or arriving via taxi or Uber, enter Gate 6. Follow signs to the drop-off and pickup area on the right side of the Gate 6 entrance.

Shuttles: Once inside, shuttles run around the entire facility throughout the day. To view the shuttle map, click here.

What you can bring: A backpack, a seat cushion (no legs allowed), water, snacks and a small cooler. No alcohol, bottles, glass containers, lawn chairs or umbrellas are allowed in seating areas.

More information: If you have questions while at the race, text “FYI (space) your MESSAGE (space) and your LOCATION” to 69050.

You can also look for information booths located around the raceway, or talk with any Track Ambassador wearing the blue Polo shirt and/or blue jacket and khaki slacks. You can also call the track receptionist with your questions at 800-870-7223 ext. 0.

And no Sonoma Raceway experience is complete without the Sonoma Raceway app. Download it free for both Apple and Android devices in the app store.

