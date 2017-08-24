Navy IDs dead, missing sailors from the USS John McCain

The U.S. Navy on Thursday released names of one sailor who died and nine others who were missing after the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.

Divers recovered the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, who the Navy listed as being from New Jersey. His mother said Smith grew up in Novi, Michigan, and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a teenager with his father.

The military says five sailors were injured and 10 were missing following Monday's collision. The Navy says missing soldiers were from Missouri, Texas, Maryland, Ohio, New York, Connecticut and Illinois.

The collision tore a hole in the ship's left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms. The U.S. Navy said it has suspended search and rescue efforts, though divers continue search and recovery efforts inside flooded compartments of the ship.

Here are brief portraits of Smith and the missing sailors:

___

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, of New Jersey

Darryl Smith called his son "a great young man" who made his family "incredibly proud."

"Kenneth was a great young man, son and sailor," the elder Smith said in a statement issued by the Navy. "He truly loved his family, the Navy and his shipmates. I am incredibly proud of his service to our country. He will be greatly missed and I am thankful we had 22 wonderful years together."

The third-generation sailor, who worked in radar technology, was in the fourth year of a seven-year commitment and had considered a military career like his father.

April Brandon, who lives in Michigan, told Detroit media outlets that her son joined the Navy out of a desire to serve his country but also for the education it provided. His long-term goal was to develop video games.

___

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, of Connecticut

Doyon enlisted in the Navy in April 2015 and his first ship was the USS John S. McCain.

Doyon's family said Thursday that it is a very difficult time and his relatives were still hopeful he would be found and come home. Doyon had first reported to the USS John S. McCain in June 2016.

"We appreciate the courageous work of the crew in the aftermath of the collision," the family said in a statement.

Doyon graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 2009. The school was destroyed in a tornado in 2011 and its students were later sent to a new regional Catholic high school, Pope Francis High School.

The school says its entire community is praying for Doyon and his family during this uncertain time.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal called for "a swift and thorough investigation to determine how this could have happened and how to prevent future tragedy." He added that it's the fourth Navy accident in the Pacific since January and second involving a Connecticut sailor.

Ngoc T. Truong Huynh of Watertown, Connecticut, was killed in a June collision between a destroyer and container ship off Japan. He was one of seven sailors killed aboard the USS Fitzgerald.

___

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, of Missouri

Findley's sister, Toni Greim, says she and Findley spent most of their childhoods "attached at the hip" and "moved around a lot as children with a Navy dad."