The captionless cartoon above by Gary Varvel, a nationally syndication cartoonist from the Indianapolis Star, has been specially drawn for our readers in the wake of the catastrophic wildfires that have swept through the North Bay. Below are some of the captions we have received so far. We plan to keep this cartoon posted for another week. If you would like to submit a caption, go to pressdemocrat.com/opinion where you’ll find the cartoon above posted, Write your own caption or vote for your favorite by clicking the up arrow near each entry. Our top picks will be republished here. Be sure to include your real name and city. Entries also may be emailed to paul.gullixson@pressdemocrat.com.

Mom wants you to keep this cup. She says that it’s full of love and thank yous.”

Al cohen, Santa Rosa

“Mom made this coffee for you. She said it’s Sonoma County strong.”

Bob Charbonnier, Santa Rosa

“When I grow up I want to be a firefighter — so I can save your house.”

Maurice Fliess, Santa Rosa

“Thank you”

Clayton Smith, Sonoma

“Thanks for trying to save our house. But be careful. The coffee is hot. I don’t want you to burn yourself.”

J. Bauman, Windsor

“Mom and dad say thank you, but I need the cup back. It’s the only one we have left.”

herb ammann, Sonoma

“Looks like we made it.”

Scott Tredwell, Advance, North Carolina