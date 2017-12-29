“Is money supposed to fall out or something?”

KEVIN CONWAY, Santa Rosa

“Where do I plug it in?”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“A real book? Wow! I bet President Trump has never seen one of these.”

DALE R. STEFFY, Rohnert Park

“Is there a website that tells how to operate this?”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, North Carolina

“Oh boy! ‘The Big Book of Trump Tweets,’ and it’s suitable for readers 12 and under.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Wow, if I was old enough to read, I could see what’s in the new tax bill.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“First an electric toothbrush, now a book. I must have been really naughty this year.”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa