Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| April 30, 2018, 12:03AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

An insult to JCs

EDITOR: As a retired college instructor from the CSU system, I take as an affront the implied iteration that students who go to a community college as a step toward UC or CSU or the achievement of an associate degree are somehow less endowed with academic prowess (“SR to require college-prep classes,” Thursday). Twenty years of teaching proves that wrong.

Many of my most successful students were ones who stayed closer to home, going to a community college those lower-division (freshman and sophomore) years, whether for financial reasons, emotional/mental maturity or academic remediation.

For example, Santa Rosa Junior College has been rated as having one of the top 10 math departments in the United States. I am a proud alumni of the SRJC and remember quite distinctly the many superior professors and lecturers who taught there who were often better than some I encountered in upper division and graduate school courses.

SAMANTHE KADAR

Santa Rosa

A ‘deep swamp’

EDITOR: I find it amusing how Donald Trump voters continue to declare that he is “draining the swamp.” They need to look at the facts, rather than view alternative facts “news” programs and social media. Let’s take a look at some of the swamp creatures who are making America great again:

Scott Pruitt, the director of the Environmental Protection Agency, has wasted millions of tax dollars on questionable travel, a 24/7 security detail, problematic office upgrades and unapproved staff raises. There are other ethical issues, his $50 room rental from the wife of an energy lobbyist and giving positions in the EPA to inexperienced friends who helped him accumulate wealth.

Mick Mulvaney, the budget director and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau admitted in a recent speech to banking officials that as a congressman, “If you were a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn’t talk to you. If you were a lobbyist who gave us money, I might talk to you.” That’s not pay-to-play?

Space doesn’t allow me to detail the escapades of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and housing Secretary Ben Carson.

These men are wasting taxpayer money on themselves and making policy that can be detrimental to all of us in one way or another. It’s not the “deep state,” but a deep swamp.

DIANNE MAHANES

Santa Rosa

More is better

EDITOR: Having family in the trades, I can tell you that they need a comprehensive education to qualify. Trade unions pay a living wage and provide good benefits for families. Most trade unions classroom train new workers, but it helps to have the basics already learned.

Reading comprehension and math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills are as necessary for these workers as they are for those going to college. No education is ever wasted. The more education the better. I personally never stop learning, and I’m old.

MARTHA HARPER

Santa Rosa

White privilege

EDITOR: First off, I look white. I have privilege. It’s real. Now let’s move on. It irritates me to no end when white people try to claim they don’t have white privilege because they grew up poor or had a tough home life or any other factor that made life hard for them.

You can still have white privilege without having a perfect life. White privilege isn’t about living a life without struggles; no one is trying to take away the fact that white people — and everyone — has some sort of struggle. White privilege is about being able to go through life in a culture that accepts your skin color and the way you speak and your culture.

White people, imagine going through all your struggles in a world where you don’t feel welcome and safe. There is a difference between having struggles and being oppressed, and we need to recognize that.

CAROLINE DUFFY

Santa Rosa

Napa’s Measure C

EDITOR: Napa County’s water future will be decided on June 5. A yes vote on Measure C, the Napa County Watershed and Oak Woodland Protection Initiative, would protect that future. Measure C is a well-written initiative, based on the best current science and would put in place reasonable measures to protect Napa County’s water supply. It would be good for agricultural, good for the wine industry, good for all of us in the county. Measure C would stop unsustainable expansion of vineyards in our hillside watershed.

Napa County’s vineyard/wine/tourism economy makes our valley a desirable place to live and visit. But this interdependent economy cannot be sustained if we predicate our thinking on an unlimited water future.

Expanding vineyards into our hillside watershed means less water reaches our reservoirs and recharges our groundwater. Groundwater and reservoir levels drop, leaving less water for existing uses. Given the current climate predictions of less rainfall and more dangerous and frequent droughts, we need to guard what we have to maintain our valley as it is.

I am voting yes on Measure C to ensure a stable, secure and clean water future for Napa County.

LINDA KERR

Napa

