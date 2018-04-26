Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Pursuing his promises

EDITOR: My goodness. The hate spewed by J.S.Bender (“A failed leader,” Letters, Monday) is worthy of a response. I voted for President Donald Trump for two reasons: He said he would “drain the swamp,” and he wanted to “make America great again.”

Anyone who has worked in the swamp knows it needs draining. And he is attempting to make America a world leader once again and raise up American workers. I don’t care if he uses superlatives. I care only that he is trying to do what he said he would. At least he isn’t a namby-pamby president who put in the time and did nothing. Let him do his job.

JOYCE WOOD

Santa Rosa

Graduation rules

EDITOR: The Sonoma Valley Unified School District adopted A-G graduation requirements, perhaps eight years ago (“SR teachers debate new graduation rules,” Close to Home, Saturday). I was a board member then. We were savaged by Santa Rosa’s school board. They predicted failure.

There was an opt-out choice, exercisable by each family. That was our commitment: Giving up the right to apply to CSUs and UCs needed to be a family choice. The district can give you the exact percentage of students who have opted out. I believe it is 40 percent. This matters, as there is a significant number of disadvantaged students who are going to college who otherwise would have been tracked out as ninth-graders by the school district.

That is the fundamental reason to go with A-G, in my opinion. Every non A-G student has chosen that path with their family’s informed consent. Each of our-opt out families has to meet with administrators before making the choice so that the district knows the family understands the implications.

Our move was prompted, in part, by irate families who discovered in their student’s junior year that applying to CSUs and UCs was off the table.

It happened to our own then-superintendent, Louann Carlomagno, who went to Santa Rosa Junior College, transferring to UC Davis. She was especially committed to families’ early, informed choice-making.

GARY DESMET

Sonoma

A personal connection

EDITOR: Saturday morning was spent at the Apple Blossom Parade. As a lifelong resident of Sebastopol, I always look forward to this tradition.

This year, as my 5-year-old daughter sat on the curb watching the floats go by, Sebastopol police Chief James Connor was strolling up the street greeting the crowd and shaking hands with paradegoers. My daughter stood and shook his hand, and he engaged genuinely, asking questions about her day and sharing a warm smile. As he walked away, I watched him proceed in a similar fashion with an elderly couple to my right.

These are the simple gestures that build bridges and trust between the police and community. I have always respected police officers and civil servants, but it is easy to have the us-and-them mentality.

Personally connecting with the chief that morning in such a positive way left me feeling hopeful for all of our communities in light of recent current events. Thank you, Chief Conner.

MELYSSA FARMER

Sebastopol

The path to peace

EDITOR: I agree with Therese Mughannam-Walrath (“Zionism debate,” Letters, April 16) that criticism of Israeli policies isn’t necessarily anti-Semitic. But anti-Semitic tropes aren’t uncommon in anti-Israel propaganda. Efforts to deny the Jewish people the right to a state in their historic homeland by distorting history and current events in order to demonize and delegitimize Israel is anti-Semitic.