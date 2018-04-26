s
Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| April 26, 2018, 12:07AM

Pursuing his promises

EDITOR: My goodness. The hate spewed by J.S.Bender (“A failed leader,” Letters, Monday) is worthy of a response. I voted for President Donald Trump for two reasons: He said he would “drain the swamp,” and he wanted to “make America great again.”

Anyone who has worked in the swamp knows it needs draining. And he is attempting to make America a world leader once again and raise up American workers. I don’t care if he uses superlatives. I care only that he is trying to do what he said he would. At least he isn’t a namby-pamby president who put in the time and did nothing. Let him do his job.

JOYCE WOOD

Santa Rosa

Graduation rules

EDITOR: The Sonoma Valley Unified School District adopted A-G graduation requirements, perhaps eight years ago (“SR teachers debate new graduation rules,” Close to Home, Saturday). I was a board member then. We were savaged by Santa Rosa’s school board. They predicted failure.

There was an opt-out choice, exercisable by each family. That was our commitment: Giving up the right to apply to CSUs and UCs needed to be a family choice. The district can give you the exact percentage of students who have opted out. I believe it is 40 percent. This matters, as there is a significant number of disadvantaged students who are going to college who otherwise would have been tracked out as ninth-graders by the school district.

That is the fundamental reason to go with A-G, in my opinion. Every non A-G student has chosen that path with their family’s informed consent. Each of our-opt out families has to meet with administrators before making the choice so that the district knows the family understands the implications.

Our move was prompted, in part, by irate families who discovered in their student’s junior year that applying to CSUs and UCs was off the table.

It happened to our own then-superintendent, Louann Carlomagno, who went to Santa Rosa Junior College, transferring to UC Davis. She was especially committed to families’ early, informed choice-making.

GARY DESMET

Sonoma

A personal connection

EDITOR: Saturday morning was spent at the Apple Blossom Parade. As a lifelong resident of Sebastopol, I always look forward to this tradition.

This year, as my 5-year-old daughter sat on the curb watching the floats go by, Sebastopol police Chief James Connor was strolling up the street greeting the crowd and shaking hands with paradegoers. My daughter stood and shook his hand, and he engaged genuinely, asking questions about her day and sharing a warm smile. As he walked away, I watched him proceed in a similar fashion with an elderly couple to my right.

These are the simple gestures that build bridges and trust between the police and community. I have always respected police officers and civil servants, but it is easy to have the us-and-them mentality.

Personally connecting with the chief that morning in such a positive way left me feeling hopeful for all of our communities in light of recent current events. Thank you, Chief Conner.

MELYSSA FARMER

Sebastopol

The path to peace

EDITOR: I agree with Therese Mughannam-Walrath (“Zionism debate,” Letters, April 16) that criticism of Israeli policies isn’t necessarily anti-Semitic. But anti-Semitic tropes aren’t uncommon in anti-Israel propaganda. Efforts to deny the Jewish people the right to a state in their historic homeland by distorting history and current events in order to demonize and delegitimize Israel is anti-Semitic.

Israel isn’t a colonial endeavor. There have been two Jewish kingdoms in the area and a continued Jewish presence for more than 2,000 years, 1,000 years before the Arab invasion.

It has been the Palestinians, not the Zionists, who have been absolutist in their demands for all of the land. They have rejected at least two international partition plans and two Israeli peace offers that would have created the first Palestinian state in history. A common, current slogan used by Palestinians highlights their absolutism: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The creation of Israel didn’t cause the Palestinian refugee problem. It was the Palestinian rejection of statehood and their invasion, with the armies of five Arab states, aimed at destroying Israel that led to population dislocations on both sides.

I believe that the only path to peace involves the mutual recognition of the rights of both peoples to states in the area. Vilification and propaganda are counterproductive.

MARK P. RUDOW

Santa Rosa

Playing pickleball

EDITOR: Pickleball is alive and well in Sonoma County (“Pickleball: The little sport that could,” April 19).

In addition to Oakmont, we have outdoor courts at Finley and Howarth parks in Santa Rosa, at Hiram Lewis Park in Windsor, at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma and indoor courts at the Callinan Sports & Fitness Center in Rohnert Park. In addition, pickleball is a sport in the Sonoma Wine Country Games. We expect nearly 150 competitors June 8-June 10 at Finley Park. There are more than 100 players on the Sonoma County email list.

New players are welcomed seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Finley Park. Paddles and instruction are provided. Our website is sonomacountypickleballclub.com.

KATHY KERST

Santa Rosa

