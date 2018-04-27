Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Slow pace on Hwy 101

EDITOR: In late 2018 or early 2019, the project to widen Highway 101 at San Antonio Creek (the Marin-Sonoma county line) will be finished. It will add one high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction at this location, which hasn’t been widened in more than 70 years (the two-lane northbound bridge over San Antonio Creek was built in 1929; the two-lane southbound bridge was built in 1947). During these 70 years, the population of Sonoma County has increased about sixfold.

Completion of this segment of the project will still leave bottlenecks through Petaluma and from Atherton Avenue in Novato north to San Antonio Creek that won’t be addressed until sometime after (perhaps long after) 2020. Upon completion of these last segments, the addition of a single HOV lane in each direction between Santa Rosa and Novato will have cost more than $1 billion and will have taken about a quarter of a century.

I have to admit that I’m underwhelmed by the pace, cost and results.

ANDY McLEAN

Cotati

Homeless evictions

EDITOR: I have long been aware of the homeless problems in Santa Rosa, in my town of Healdsburg, really throughout our local world that is otherwise so entitled. But the April 20 article (“Homeless camp residents evicted”) hit home. I know of myriad issues — job loss, debt, substance abuse, lack of appropriate health and mental treatment — but why can’t we house these people?

Does a tent city comply with building codes? Environmental health codes? Why can’t we replace those tents with people-friendly and healthy structures that aren’t required to comply? Or devise a different code?

A perusal of the internet reveals a tradition that began in Germany around World War I where urban dwellers would acquire possession of small garden plots outside the city, typically with a minimal shelter. Roughly translated from the German Schrebergarten as garden colonies, these communities were relatively self-regulating although with government oversight. Think of it: garden equals food equals therapy; shelter equals health equals security.

In my protected world, we are able to wheel a tiny home onto a parcel and move in without a permit. Why not allow a small shack, prefab or perhaps constructed by Habitat for Humanity? By the German model, these units are laid out with some aesthetics, often along railroad rights-of-way (we have one of those). Think humanity in habitat.

We can do better.

LOU PRESTON

Healdsburg

Firefighters’ pay

EDITOR: According to The Press Democrat, the average Santa Rosa firefighter’s salary last year was $156,000 (“Impasse declared in labor talks,” April 20). The city is offering a two-year contract to raise salaries 3.5 percent each year. That would raise salaries above $170,000 per year. My question is who’s watching out for the taxpayer. Obviously no one. It’s time for some changes at City Hall.

CHICO BURMANIA

Santa Rosa

A presidential address

EDITOR: I watched French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech to the joint session of Congress. It was a deliberative, mature and reasoned explanation of his world view. He didn’t malign any person or country. He didn’t try to strike fear into his audience. He didn’t brag about being the greatest or having the largest audience. In fact, he didn’t brag about anything and, to the best I can figure out, he didn’t tell a single lie.