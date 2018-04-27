s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| April 27, 2018, 12:09AM
| Updated 18 hours ago.

Slow pace on Hwy 101

EDITOR: In late 2018 or early 2019, the project to widen Highway 101 at San Antonio Creek (the Marin-Sonoma county line) will be finished. It will add one high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction at this location, which hasn’t been widened in more than 70 years (the two-lane northbound bridge over San Antonio Creek was built in 1929; the two-lane southbound bridge was built in 1947). During these 70 years, the population of Sonoma County has increased about sixfold.

Completion of this segment of the project will still leave bottlenecks through Petaluma and from Atherton Avenue in Novato north to San Antonio Creek that won’t be addressed until sometime after (perhaps long after) 2020. Upon completion of these last segments, the addition of a single HOV lane in each direction between Santa Rosa and Novato will have cost more than $1 billion and will have taken about a quarter of a century.

I have to admit that I’m underwhelmed by the pace, cost and results.

ANDY McLEAN

Cotati

Homeless evictions

EDITOR: I have long been aware of the homeless problems in Santa Rosa, in my town of Healdsburg, really throughout our local world that is otherwise so entitled. But the April 20 article (“Homeless camp residents evicted”) hit home. I know of myriad issues — job loss, debt, substance abuse, lack of appropriate health and mental treatment — but why can’t we house these people?

Does a tent city comply with building codes? Environmental health codes? Why can’t we replace those tents with people-friendly and healthy structures that aren’t required to comply? Or devise a different code?

A perusal of the internet reveals a tradition that began in Germany around World War I where urban dwellers would acquire possession of small garden plots outside the city, typically with a minimal shelter. Roughly translated from the German Schrebergarten as garden colonies, these communities were relatively self-regulating although with government oversight. Think of it: garden equals food equals therapy; shelter equals health equals security.

In my protected world, we are able to wheel a tiny home onto a parcel and move in without a permit. Why not allow a small shack, prefab or perhaps constructed by Habitat for Humanity? By the German model, these units are laid out with some aesthetics, often along railroad rights-of-way (we have one of those). Think humanity in habitat.

We can do better.

LOU PRESTON

Healdsburg

Firefighters’ pay

EDITOR: According to The Press Democrat, the average Santa Rosa firefighter’s salary last year was $156,000 (“Impasse declared in labor talks,” April 20). The city is offering a two-year contract to raise salaries 3.5 percent each year. That would raise salaries above $170,000 per year. My question is who’s watching out for the taxpayer. Obviously no one. It’s time for some changes at City Hall.

CHICO BURMANIA

Santa Rosa

A presidential address

EDITOR: I watched French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech to the joint session of Congress. It was a deliberative, mature and reasoned explanation of his world view. He didn’t malign any person or country. He didn’t try to strike fear into his audience. He didn’t brag about being the greatest or having the largest audience. In fact, he didn’t brag about anything and, to the best I can figure out, he didn’t tell a single lie.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood

It was a message of hope. He urged cooperation and friendship between nations of the world, rather than divisiveness and ruinous competition. He called for the use of science to protect Earth, saying “There is no Planet B.” He advocated for equality.

He had a cohesive plan to prevent our society from going down the path of extremism.

I was so proud to witness a president speak for the well-being of our society’s future. I only wish it had been our president. Maybe next time.

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

Choosing a sheriff

EDITOR: One thing I learned during my law enforcement career was to ask, “What would they do if no one was looking?” The citizens of Sonoma County are about to decide who should be our next sheriff. A question they should ask is, “What would they do if no one was looking?”

John Mutz comes to our county from the Los Angeles Police Department. He has said he was the commander of the Foothill Division. In such a position, he oversaw men and women who policed the geographical region where Rodney King was assaulted. These were his officers.

Mutz claims to be a police reformer. It is easy to claim to be and act like a police reformer when everyone is looking at you. But what about when nobody is looking, like the day before King was assaulted? We haven’t heard about the reforms that Mutz had in place in the days, months and years leading up to March 3, 1991.

When you vote for our next sheriff, please vote for Mark Essick. Sonoma County needs a sheriff who will do the right thing even when no one is looking.

BILL FOCHA

Past president, Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association

President Comey?

EDITOR: I feel that James Comey is a breath of fresh air. He’s one of the first to actually use the word “liar” to describe Donald Trump. Others in politics and the news media dance around the L-word. They use words such as “alternative facts” to describe the president’s constant fabrications.

Comey has had the courage, honesty and intelligence to clearly point out that the emperor has no clothes. I’d like to see him run for president. It would be nice to feel safe and to know that we can once again trust and respect the person holding that office.

SUSAN JOICE

Guerneville

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
Newsom says homeless problem ‘out of control,’ urges state action
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood
Vehicle crash knocks out power west of Petaluma
Suspected Santa Rosa gang member arrested on child porn charge
Cloverdale ranch to become community for special needs adults
Show Comment