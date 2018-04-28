Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Democrats’ infighting

EDITOR: Bloomberg View columnist Stephen L. Carter is a Yale law professor, so I defer to his expertise on all matters of jurisprudence (“Hacking suit is a missed opportunity,” Wednesday). I could offer an opinion about his comment that in cyberspace there is no there, there. But that is not my issue with his column. What is contentious is the cartoon that accompanied it.

The cartoon depicts two donkeys, representing Democrats, implying that the Democratic National Committee sabotaged Bernie Sanders. I would like to clarify this perception, just so my party doesn’t go off the rails again and eat its young on Election Day.

The DNC didn’t sabotage Sanders. First, Sanders wasn’t a Democrat. In spite of his outsider rhetoric, he chose to come inside, as an interloper, and run as a Democrat. Second, he was the one who lied about his opponent and sabotaged her by claiming that her taking pay for speeches, while out of office, must lead to a quid pro quo. He never offered us any proof that she did this.

Democrats need to learn what Republicans always know. Back your candidate. You have no other choice on Election Day. Else, you get what we have now. Got it? Good.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Taxing water

EDITOR: The state of California claims to have budget surplus. Well, yes, it probably does if you consider how it continues to create new taxes without full disclosure or approval of the electorate. Consider the proposed tax on water, to be collected by water districts, as mentioned in Wednesday’s Close to Home column by a director of the Valley of the Moon Water District (“Don’t put a tax on drinking water”).

Taxing every water customer in the state $0.95 a month is just another way of collecting new revenues. There are 12.2 million types of residences receiving water from water districts. This doesn’t include business customers. Doing the math tells us that will provide $139 million per year in additional revenue for our greedy politicians to spend on their wasteful projects until the end of time.

This tax will not be put on the ballot because even the socialist Democratic Party knows people would vote it down.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

On the mend

EDITOR: Orange poppies springing forth from the scorched earth. Trees bringing new lime green growth, standing proudly next to former centurions that now resemble blackened artistic sculptures. Friends and strangers rebuilding their homes and their lives.

Driving over Fountain Grove Parkway one recent morning, observing small elements of grace emerging from the loss, pain and devastation of six-plus long months ago, I was reminded that not only do these tangible mementos survive, but perhaps more importantly, the human spirit does as well … rising to the challenges it encounters along life’s path.

MARY VALENTINE

Santa Rosa

A gut feeling

EDITOR: I recently attended a gathering to hear John Mutz, a candidate for Sonoma County sheriff, speak about his background and vision. Quite frankly, I had agreed to go just to be neighborly. I didn’t expect to walk away with a spirit of excitement and hope for what’s possible in our county.