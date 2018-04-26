The dramatic decline in tobacco use is one of the great public health victories of the past half-century. Fewer smokers means fewer premature deaths from cancer and pulmonary disease. Study after study has shown that the vast majority of smokers start before they turn 18, so few anti-smoking strategies are more effective than targeting teens. It makes good sense to take the same approach with vape pens, e-cigarettes and similar devices. About a third of young users switch to regular cigarettes, compared with fewer than 1 in 10 who never vaped. So here’s a thumbs up to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which moved this week to crack down on e-cigarette sales to minors, especially an easily concealed Juul Labs product that has become a nuisance in schools. “This blitz, and resulting actions, should serve as notice that we will not tolerate the sale of any tobacco products to youth,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who told a Senate committee to expect more actions in the coming weeks.

