Thumbs up for another incremental improvement to the Bay Area’s transportation network. Since last Friday, there’s a third lane on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge for eastbound commuters during afternoon and evening hours. In addition to speeding up trips to Berkeley, Oakland and other East Bay locations, the added lane is expected to reduce a bottleneck on southbound Highway 101 at Interstate 580 in San Rafael. The were three lanes on the 5½-mile bridge when it opened in 1956. But it was closed during a drought in the mid-1970s to make room for a pipe to bring water across the bay to Marin County. The pipe was removed 40 years ago, but the lane wasn’t reopened until last week. It will be open to drivers from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

