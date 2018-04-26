During the 2016 campaign, few of Donald Trump’s lines got louder cheers than his oft-repeated promise to drain the swamp. One swamp that needs some attention is the administrator’s office at the Environmental Protection Agency. We have some deep disagreements with policies pursued by EPA chief Scott Pruitt, but another bog at the EPA keeps getting deeper. Start with lavish spending — first-class travel, a security detail fit for a rock star at a cost of $3 million to taxpayers and $43,000 for a soundproof booth and $70,000 for two desks in his office. There was the sweetheart deal with an energy lobbyist for a $50-a-night condo on Capitol Hill and another for a discount price on a home in Oklahoma City. EPA employees who questioned Pruitt’s spending were reassigned. Favored employees got raises — even after the White House said no. Here’s a thumbs down for Pruitt. Many would cheer if he were the next high official to exit the Trump administration.

