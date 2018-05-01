Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Fixing roads

EDITOR: Your Thursday article detailing the release of new gas tax funds is misleading at best (“Road repairs on the way,”). While $10 million of “new” funding sounds like a great deal, Sonoma County citizens should be aware that, by its own internal estimates, the county needs to spend $20 million per year just to maintain the status quo condition of our roads and close to $50 million per year to bring road quality up to good or very good condition. (Please see the 2015-16 grand jury report, “Funding County Roads”).

Citizens should refrain from thinking “problem solved.” The gas tax money helps, but it goes nowhere near bringing our county roads back up to snuff. New local taxes or spending cuts elsewhere will be required to do that. Relying on gas tax funds isn’t enough; there is heavy lifting still to do.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

Exceptional choice

EDITOR: Vote-by-mail ballots for the June 5 election will be in the mail soon. My vote for Sonoma County clerk-recorder-assessor is going to Deva Marie Proto.

For the past five years, I have held the position of executive assistant in the clerk-recorder’s office. I don’t voice my political opinion lightly and do so having extensive and firsthand experience working with all three candidates.

Proto’s track record is impressive. With unwavering dedication to her staff, she has led office efforts to become more efficient with technological improvement, even winning awards in this regard. She has implemented a new clerk-recorder system and electronic recording. She has restored and protected the county’s grantor/grantee books and has become a certified elections official.

These are just a few of the many achievements she has brought to the department. Her passion as a public servant and leader are remarkable.

As you make your choice for clerk-recorder-assessor, a vote for Proto is a vote for a qualified candidate with integrity who embraces the challenge and will be a leader that we can be proud of.

In the current political climate, we are very fortunate to have a choice as exceptional as Deva Marie Proto.

DIANE STILES

Santa Rosa

Trump’s promises

EDITOR: Joyce Wood makes one valid point (“Pursuing his promises,” Letters, Thursday). It’s hard to accuse this president of being namby-pamby. He, his family, and the cabal of grifters that pose as a Cabinet are doing a remarkable job of enriching themselves at government expense and, in many cases, setting the departments they’re supposed to lead back decades.

This administration, along with a complicit Congress, has demeaned the office of the presidency and degraded our position in the world as a dependable and stable world leader through rants on Twitter and constantly changing diplomacy via call-ins to “Fox & Friends.” Namby-pamby; no. Just embarrassing.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

Peace, finally?

EDITOR: The apparent détente between the leaders of North and South Korea, as generations of Korean citizens have prayed for, may or may not be real. Kim Jung Un is a master showman, like a skilled magician pulling rabbits out of his hat, using his nation’s development of nuclear weapons to lead his strict militarily controlled country to an elevated position on the world’s stage.