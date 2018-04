How to enter ‘The Last Word’: Scroll down and click on “Show reader comments” to write your own caption for the cartoon above by Gary Varvel of the Indianapolis Star. You also can vote for your favorite by clicking on the up arrow near each entry. Only subscribers will be able to see and write entries. Captions must include the author’s real name and home city to be considered as a top pick of the week.

Entries also may be emailed to jim.sweeney@pressdemocrat.com