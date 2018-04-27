“These 4/20 cookies you got me sure make watching the news a lot less stressful.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“I visited Trump’s doctor. Turns out I’m in perfect health.”

BOB EFFISIMO, Santa Rosa

“Oh boy, some more fake news. Suddenly cookies and soda are bad for your health.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Worst season of ‘The Apprentice’ ever,” way too long and completely unbelievable. Someone should fire that Trump guy.”

JULIUS ORTH, Santa Rosa

“Giants are six games back already, on pace to win 63.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“It’s like a drinking game. Every time the president says something false or insulting, I eat a cookie.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa