s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| May 2, 2018, 12:07AM
| Updated 45 minutes ago.

House chaplain fired

EDITOR: I completely understand and agree with Speaker Paul Ryan’s reason for firing the House of Representatives’ chaplain, the Rev. Patrick Conroy, for having strayed a prayer into the political arena. Apparently, Conroy suggested that the tax bill should be balanced to “share benefits” among all Americans.

Who could have put such zany ideas into Conroy’s head?

It was certainly wrong of him to imply in any way that Congress might be a temple infested with money-changers, apt to ignore needs of the poorer — and therefore less worthy — of Ryan’s and other House members’ constituents.

A man of God praying before members of Congress should promise them rewards in heaven for having sacrificed much higher salaries to serve as lawmakers for all Americans. If left in his position, Conroy might next suggest that Ryan consider feeding the poor and neglected, or visiting them in prison, or washing their feet, for God’s sake.

The nerve of the man. Apparently he’s been reading a set of books with messages contrary to sacred capitalist tenets.

JANE NIELSON

Sebastopol

Silent candidates

EDITOR On Thursday, we received our state voter guide for the June 5 primary election. It includes details of the propositions and statements from candidates for statewide offices. I was startled to see that not one of the three Democratic front-runners for governor — Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa and John Chiang — submitted a candidate statement.

This is the one mechanism for communicating with every registered voter. Why wouldn’t a serious candidate who respected every voter submit a statement? I believe there’s a cost for submitting these statements, but each of these front-runner campaigns could afford it more than any of the other campaigns.

Interestingly, each of the women running for governor, including Delaine Eastin and Amanda Renteria, managed to submit statements. For Senate, Dianne Feinstein — arguably better known than any of the candidates for governor — managed to submit a statement.

Thank goodness The Press Democrat covered Newsom on the front page Saturday. (“Newsom: Homelessness top goal”) How else would we know what he stands for?

AMY PEARL

Santa Rosa

Misplaced focus

EDITOR: Your coverage of transients moving into tents along the Joe Rodota Trail focused on those persons with sympathetic language. Nothing was said about trail users who now have to navigate through that encampment. Then a stabbing took place, and again The Press Democrat had nothing to say about the impact of the encampment on persons who walk and bike on the trail. I suggest the paper reconsider its focus and take a hard look at what effect the encampment is having on local citizens.

RALPH MELARAGNO

Santa Rosa

Mutz for sheriff

EDITOR; There is no question that leadership matters. Given the chaotic nature of our federal government, local elections matter more than ever. It is imperative that we elect sane, effective and compassionate people to all areas of government. After listening to the three candidates for sheriff, I would urge my fellow voters to elect John Mutz to that office.

He is more than just qualified. He would bring much needed change to a department that suffers from insufficient accountability and a public wary of its procedures.

Most Popular Stories
Fairfield man ID'd as worker killed in Sonoma Valley vineyard accident
Car crashes into Santa Rosa Old Navy store
'It's just a dress': Utah teen's Chinese prom attire stirs debate
Fair contracts, immigration, gun control at heart of Roseland march
Get ready for the most expensive driving season in years

Sonoma County can do better. We can work together to regain trust on both sides, but it can’t be done without the right leadership. Please vote for John Mutz for sheriff of Sonoma County.

CHERYL MAYNARD

Jenner

Making America pay

EDITOR: Trump taxes are driving up the cost of living, killing clean energy and killing jobs in Sonoma County. Trump taxes take the form of tariffs on goods such as steel, wood and solar panels. Tariffs on lumber and steel imports already are leading to significant construction cost increases.

Here in our backyard, Sonoma Clean Power recently canceled a project that would have provided 12.5 megawatts of solar power on the site of holding ponds owned by the Sonoma County Water Agency. This project would not only have provided clean electricity to more than 3,000 homes, it would have provided construction jobs. One of the main reasons for the cancellation was the Trump tax on solar panels, which increases their cost by 30 percent.

It’s no accident that Trump taxes target clean energy and not Trump’s friends in the fossil-fuel industry. What we really need is less Trump taxes and additional support for our construction and clean-energy industries.

I urge all citizens to counteract the policies of the president by using their votes wisely in November. Please support candidates who speak out against Trump taxes, support our construction and clean-energy industries and support climate change initiatives.

BRIAN TORONE

Kenwood

College skills

EDITOR: I agree with Harriet Palk (“A destructive message,” Letters, April 25) that our society needs skilled tradespeople and that there should be no shame in wanting to be a plumber or welder or (well-paid) electrician. But why does that have to exclude learning and mastering the more complex thinking skills that are part of college?

Entry-level welders, for example, only need to feel demeaned if they feel as if they aren’t part of the general social and cultural conversation. That kind of outgrouping leads to splinter groups, conspiracy theories and sometimes just plain dumb thinking. I will never forget hearing an older woman shout, “Don’t let the government mess with my Medicare” during the Affordable Care Act debates.

What if we all started valuing critical thinking skills and trade skills? Imagine how much stronger our democracy would be now.

SUSAN PARETO

Petaluma

Most Popular Stories
Car crashes into Santa Rosa Old Navy store
Fairfield man ID'd as worker killed in Sonoma Valley vineyard accident
Activists arrested after disrupting Santa Rosa council meeting
'It's just a dress': Utah teen's Chinese prom attire stirs debate
Immigration reform, rent control and workers’ wages fuel May Day rally
Benefield: Rancho Cotate's Josh Wong looks to continue family's tennis success
Get ready for the most expensive driving season in years
Two schools to share campus in southwest Santa Rosa
Show Comment