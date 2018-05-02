Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

House chaplain fired

EDITOR: I completely understand and agree with Speaker Paul Ryan’s reason for firing the House of Representatives’ chaplain, the Rev. Patrick Conroy, for having strayed a prayer into the political arena. Apparently, Conroy suggested that the tax bill should be balanced to “share benefits” among all Americans.

Who could have put such zany ideas into Conroy’s head?

It was certainly wrong of him to imply in any way that Congress might be a temple infested with money-changers, apt to ignore needs of the poorer — and therefore less worthy — of Ryan’s and other House members’ constituents.

A man of God praying before members of Congress should promise them rewards in heaven for having sacrificed much higher salaries to serve as lawmakers for all Americans. If left in his position, Conroy might next suggest that Ryan consider feeding the poor and neglected, or visiting them in prison, or washing their feet, for God’s sake.

The nerve of the man. Apparently he’s been reading a set of books with messages contrary to sacred capitalist tenets.

JANE NIELSON

Sebastopol

Silent candidates

EDITOR On Thursday, we received our state voter guide for the June 5 primary election. It includes details of the propositions and statements from candidates for statewide offices. I was startled to see that not one of the three Democratic front-runners for governor — Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa and John Chiang — submitted a candidate statement.

This is the one mechanism for communicating with every registered voter. Why wouldn’t a serious candidate who respected every voter submit a statement? I believe there’s a cost for submitting these statements, but each of these front-runner campaigns could afford it more than any of the other campaigns.

Interestingly, each of the women running for governor, including Delaine Eastin and Amanda Renteria, managed to submit statements. For Senate, Dianne Feinstein — arguably better known than any of the candidates for governor — managed to submit a statement.

Thank goodness The Press Democrat covered Newsom on the front page Saturday. (“Newsom: Homelessness top goal”) How else would we know what he stands for?

AMY PEARL

Santa Rosa

Misplaced focus

EDITOR: Your coverage of transients moving into tents along the Joe Rodota Trail focused on those persons with sympathetic language. Nothing was said about trail users who now have to navigate through that encampment. Then a stabbing took place, and again The Press Democrat had nothing to say about the impact of the encampment on persons who walk and bike on the trail. I suggest the paper reconsider its focus and take a hard look at what effect the encampment is having on local citizens.

RALPH MELARAGNO

Santa Rosa

Mutz for sheriff

EDITOR; There is no question that leadership matters. Given the chaotic nature of our federal government, local elections matter more than ever. It is imperative that we elect sane, effective and compassionate people to all areas of government. After listening to the three candidates for sheriff, I would urge my fellow voters to elect John Mutz to that office.

He is more than just qualified. He would bring much needed change to a department that suffers from insufficient accountability and a public wary of its procedures.