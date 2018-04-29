Wright: Are first ladies fair game for criticism?

This past was a week of stark contrasts for the Office of the First Lady. The nation mourned the death of one of America’s most beloved first ladies, Barbara Bush, and witnessed something of a public rebirth of our current first lady, Melania Trump, who received rave reviews as hostess of the state dinner for France’s leader on Tuesday.

Despite concentrated public interest in Trump (her white wide-brimmed hat alone nearly broke the internet), she has not been as publicly active as her predecessors. And her few public appearances have often been made controversial. Trump has been criticized for apparently plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s convention speech, for choosing cyberbullying as her signature policy initiative and for wearing stilettos aboard Air Force One to visit Hurricane Harvey victims.

But that criticism also has been criticized. “The Left makes sure nothing is off limits to politics,” said Tina Lowe of the detractors in the National Review after the stiletto incident. One Washington Post reader accused fashion critic Robin Givhan of trying to “enrage the reader with the fashion of a person who was not elected” in her article about the first lady’s shoes. When Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Trump’s accent after she read to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll, the resulting firestorm was so intense that Kimmel eventually apologized.

A similar discussion swirled around Bush’s funeral on April 21. While some extolled the former first lady for her grace and grit and love of family, others pointed to more controversial moments in her biography, including Bush’s comments that Hurricane Katrina was “working well” for the people uprooted by the storm and that Anita Hill had smeared “good man” Clarence Thomas. Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar tweeted that Bush was an “amazing racist” and “I’m happy the witch is dead.”

The backlash for taking aim at Bush was swift and emanated from all corners of politics. “It’s quite appalling that someone would use the death of a beloved figure like Barbara Bush to drag her memory through the mud,” Siraj Hashmi wrote for the Washington Examiner. “It’s indecent to let politics erase everything admirable about a person, especially at the moment of her death,” Michelle Goldberg wrote for the New York Times.

Debates surrounding the legacies of public figures are nothing new, but what is striking is the degree to which arguments over Bush and Trump center not on the veracity of the various critiques but on their propriety.

All of this back and forth raises a question that America has never quite fully answered: Is the first lady of the United States fair game?

The public can be forgiven for possessing a confused, at times contradictory notion of the Office of the First Lady. First ladies are unelected, unappointed, unpaid and unmentioned in the Constitution. They participate in cookie baking contests and respond to press inquiries on their fashion choices. After Trump’s apparent plagiarism of a Michelle Obama speech, one columnist urged the public to “leave Melania alone,” noting that she is “not a campaign adviser” and that “her speech would have been fluff even if it had been 100% original” — a defense that manages to also feel like an insult.

On the one hand, it seems unfair to criticize a person who did not choose this job. And it seems especially unfair to criticize that person because of something her spouse did — critiques that were made of Hillary Clinton repeatedly and continue to be made of Melania Trump, who is often dragged into conversations about the president’s sexism.