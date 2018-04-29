Smith: Need work? Maybe that should be a job for government

Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, recently proposed a federal program guaranteeing a job for anyone who wants one. It’s an idea that sounds a lot more radical than it is. Properly implemented, a job guarantee — or something like it — could be a good way of both fighting recessions and getting more Americans into the workforce in the long term.

Economist Adam Ozimek, writing in Forbes, wasn’t a fan of Booker’s plan, calling it “absurd” and “insane”:

“Booker’s proposal is clear that (government-provided jobs) should pay $15 an hour with benefits. Another recent proposal suggests (a yearly salary of) $24,600. According to the Census, there are currently 50 million wage and salary workers with annual earnings below $25,000. Is this a joke? The idea here is to nationalize what a quarter of the U.S. labor market and therefore economy? Half of it?”

Ozimek’s reaction may prove to be a common one. If so, that’s unfortunate. For several reasons, the idea is far less absurd than he believes.

Booker’s numbers are anything but radical — assuming a 40-hour workweek for 50 weeks a year, $24,600 a year is equivalent to a wage of $12.30 an hour, which, although considerably higher than the current federal minimum wage of $7.25, is less than the $15 that the senator supports. As a general rule, guaranteed government jobs should always pay minimum wage — for them to pay more is, effectively, a minimum wage hike, since any workers earning less in the private sector could switch to the government version. As for benefits, McDonald’s offers them, as does Walmart, so it makes sense that government jobs would too.

But Booker’s proposal is merely a start — any real program would probably have much more regional variation. Employers in rural Kansas simply can’t afford to pay as much as those in downtown Boston, and workers need less to live because rent and other living costs are lower. Thus, it makes sense that government jobs would pay different wages in different places.

It’s also worth noting that even if government-provided jobs did pay slightly more than private-sector jobs at Walmart or McDonald’s in some regions, it wouldn’t represent nationalization of a quarter of the country’s labor market, because those companies would almost certainly raise their wages to compete. There’s a limit to how much companies could raise wages, of course — but since companies such as Walmart and McDonald’s are not currently operating close to a zero profit margin, they have a bit of room.

Finally, a job guarantee wouldn’t have to start out as an iron-clad deal — it could just begin as a government work program. It’s not such a radical idea — President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Kevin Hassett has endorsed it at one point. The idea, which is similar to programs implemented under President Franklin Roosevelt during the Great Depression, is attractive for a number of reasons.

First, unlike many welfare programs, a job guarantee actually produces real useful goods and services. Due to government inefficiency, the things created by government jobs — better roads, nicer buildings, new infrastructure, cleaner public spaces, etc. — might not be worth quite as much as the money that gets spent on their creation, but they would be worth more than zero.