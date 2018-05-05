Rosenthal: Secrets, and seals of approval, in the California governor’s race

What kinds of agreements has the next governor of California made with interest groups that sway decisions in the state Capitol?

Voters will never know.

The answers lie in a raft of secret questionnaires that candidates complete as they seek endorsements from a range of groups that will lobby them after they’re elected — and remind them of what they committed to before they won.

Labor unions, environmentalists and associations that advocate for gay rights, police and charter schools are among the dozens of groups that have endorsed candidates in the governor’s race. Such seals of approval can come with infusions of campaign cash and help politicians raise their profiles as they seek votes across an enormous state.

Public endorsements can serve as a helpful signal to voters, giving a sense of the candidates’ alliances and priorities. But what many voters don’t realize is that the endorsements are more than a sign of affection. They are the result of private concurrence between groups that represent narrow interests and candidates competing to represent the public.

Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School and president of the Los Angeles Ethics Commission, compared the secret questionnaires to private conversations with lobbyists, “or any closed-door meeting where you try to extract a promise from a lawmaker in exchange for x.”

“In its worst framing, it feels like extortion: ‘You say this, and therefore you get our (endorsement). If you don’t say this, you don’t.’ ”

CALmatters asked the six major candidates for governor — Democrats Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, John Chiang and Delaine Eastin, and Republicans John Cox and Travis Allen — to share the questionnaires they’ve completed in seeking endorsements for the June 5 primary election. None did.

We also asked several interest groups to share the candidates’ answers. They wouldn’t.

Both sides generally agree to keep the records confidential. Some organizations even emblazon their documents with the words “Do not copy.”

The style of the questionnaires varies, with some requesting thoughtful explorations of policy issues and others listing pages of yes/no questions. Some include a “pledge” section — for example, asking candidates to sign their names and promising to “actively and publicly support” workers organizing a union.

In some cases, the result is private covenants on such questions as: Will you ban fracking? Limit the growth of charter schools? Support tougher punishments for repeat criminals? Maintain the pension system for government employees?

Getting the answers in writing helps interest groups get what they want after politicians are elected.

“If we are lucky enough to endorse the candidate that wins the office, it’s a good place to point back to and a level of accountability for what they said when they were running,” said Jim Araby, executive director of the state’s United Food and Commercial Workers union, which endorsed Newsom.

Its members include grocery-store clerks confronting technological advances that threaten to wipe out jobs, as well as competition from online vendors that are not unionized. If Newsom is elected and then makes decisions that contradict what he told the union during the endorsing process, Araby said, he wouldn’t hesitate to pull out the questionnaire.

“We would have that as a point of reference in any conversation we had with him and his staff. Our union is not afraid to hold people accountable, Democrats or Republicans.” Two years ago it funded a campaign to oust a Democratic assemblywoman after she voted against the union on two bills.